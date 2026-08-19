GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Robinson and Tongue star as Pakistan all out for 171 in England opener

Pakistan collapse from 117-3 to 171 all out as Robinson, Tongue run riot

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
England's Ollie Robinson (R) celebrates after the dismissal of Pakistan's batter Shan Masood on the opening day of the first test match between England and Pakistan at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, northern England on August 19, 2026.
England's Ollie Robinson (R) celebrates after the dismissal of Pakistan's batter Shan Masood on the opening day of the first test match between England and Pakistan at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, northern England on August 19, 2026.
AFP

Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue took five apiece wickets as England made a strong start to the post-Bazball era by dismissing Pakistan for 171 in the first Test at Headingley on Wednesday.

Recalled seamer Robinson became the first man to take a wicket with the first ball of a Test series in England on his way to impressive figures of 5-51 in 18 overs.

Paceman Tongue finished with 5-46 in 9.1 overs as Pakistan crumbled.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Imam-ul-Haq (42) and Abdullah Shafique (61) offered the only resistance for Pakistan, who are without a series win in England in 30 years.

But from 117-3, Pakistan lost their last seven wickets for 54 runs, bowled out in dismal fashion inside 49 overs.

After Joe Root won the toss and elected to field at the start of his second spell as England captain, Robinson wasted no time in having Azan Awais lbw for a golden duck.

It was a memorable way for the 32-year-old - recalled in place of off-spinner Shoaib Bashir - to take his 500th first-class wicket at an impressively low average of 21.

Shan Masood had managed just five when he too fell lbw to Robinson.

England were playing their first Test following the exits of former captain Ben Stokes, who has retired from international duty, and Brendon McCullum, sacked as red-ball coach after the recent series defeat against New Zealand.

They showed no signs of being affected by those departures as Pakistan were put to the sword.

Imam was well caught low at second slip by Harry Brook following a loose drive outside off stump against Tongue.

Shafique completed a fine 82-ball fifty, including seven fours.

But Saud Shakeel fell for just five when he was lbw to Robinson following the bowler's prolonged appeal.

Umpire Allahuddien Paleker took an age to raise his finger and Shakeel was then ruled to have taken too long to review the South African umpire's decision.

To make matters worse for Pakistan, replays indicated the ball would have missed leg stump.

There was no doubt, however as 117-4 became 118-5 when, with wicketkeeper Jamie Smith standing up to the stumps, Robinson clean bowled Shafique with a nip-back delivery.

Stand-in Pakistan captain Salman Agha (21), deputising for injured skipper Babar Azam, played round a straight ball from Tongue, who then had Ali Usman lbw next ball.

That left the fast bowler on a hat-trick at tea.

Khurram Shahzad denied Tongue that prize by driving the first ball after tea for four. But Tongue soon had Mohammad Rizwan lbw.

Robinson completed his fifth five-wicket haul in just 22 Tests when Shahzad holed out.

Tongue put an exclamation point on England's dominant display when he bowled Mohammad Abbas for his fifth wicket.

AFP

Related Topics:
cricketPakistan

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Cricket can bring surprises. It has produced miracles before. Can this Pakistan side create one when it matters the most?

Pakistan to host Sri Lanka and England in Oct-Nov

2m read
Pakistan's Babar Azam

Pakistan's Babar Azam out of first Test against England

2m read
Pakistan's Babar Azam gestures during the second day of the first Test cricket match against England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on October 8.

Babar Azam faces late fitness test ahead of first Test

2m read
Bowler Sajid Khan (R) of Pakistan walks off the pitch with temmates at stumps on the third day of the second Test match between West Indies and Pakistan at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on August 4, 2026.

Shakeel backs Pakistan spinners to thrive in England

2m read