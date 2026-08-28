Abbas & Ali make use of tricky conditions for England batters

Dubai: Pakistan put the cobwebs of their first Test defeat behind them with a much-improved bowling display on the opening day of the second Test against England at Lord’s.

After being outplayed at Headingley in the first Test, Pakistan’s attack showed far greater discipline and threat in London, making the most of difficult conditions to leave England struggling at 248-9 when bad light brought an early end to play.

Mohammad Abbas was at the heart of Pakistan’s impressive start, using the damp conditions and movement on offer to trouble England’s top order. The experienced seamer repeatedly found the edge and was rewarded with four wickets, including the prized scalp of Joe Root for just four runs.

Abbas was well supported by Mohammad Ali, who also enjoyed an excellent day with the ball. His three wickets ensured England could never fully settle and kept the pressure firmly on the home side throughout the shortened day.

The pair's efforts were particularly important after England had dominated large parts of the first Test. Pakistan needed a response with the ball, and they delivered from the moment play eventually got under way.

In the damp and gloom at Lord's, Smith made 61 and Cox 55 to take England to 248-9 on a first day that was delayed by rain and curtailed by bad light.

England were immediately under pressure after Pakistan's seamers made early inroads. Abbas removed Emilio Gay and Ben Duckett before striking a major blow by dismissing Root, while Ali chipped in with the wicket of Harry Brook.

At 80-4, England were in danger of losing control of the innings altogether. However, Jordan Cox and Jamie Smith provided the resistance their side desperately needed.

Cox produced a composed 55, helping England recover from their early struggles, before Smith took over and made an important 61. Their partnership prevented Pakistan from running through the batting order and gave England a platform to reach a more competitive total.

But Pakistan continued to chip away, Ali eventually removed Smith before dismissing Ollie Robinson for a duck, while Abbas claimed another late wicket to ensure England could not turn their recovery into a dominant position.

With only 56 overs possible because of the weather, England's 248-9 leaves the match finely poised. Pakistan will feel they have done much of the hard work on the opening day, particularly given how quickly their bowlers adapted to the conditions.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.