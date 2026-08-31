Indian expats in UAE warned against biometric data scams

Scammers are targeting Indian expats with fake offers of visa, passport and job services
Dubai: The Consulate General of India in Dubai and the Northern Emirates has warned Indian nationals in the UAE against falling victim to scams involving individuals and agents falsely claiming to provide visa regularisation, emergency certificates, exit permits, Emirates IDs and employment.
The Consulate said it had received information that a number of Indian nationals, particularly blue-collar workers, had been targeted by such fraudulent operators.
According to the advisory, scammers ask victims to provide their passport, Emirates ID and biometric data, including face, eye and fingerprint scans, while claiming to assist them with official procedures.
The Consulate warned that scammers may misuse this information to carry out financial transactions, open bank accounts or obtain loans and credit cards in the names of victims without their knowledge or consent.
As a result, victims could be held responsible for financial dues or transactions they did not authorise. The consequences could include fines, travel bans and, in some cases, imprisonment, the Consulate said.
The Indian mission urged nationals to exercise caution and strictly avoid sharing their passport, Emirates ID, biometric information or personal and financial credentials with unauthorised individuals or agencies.
It said biometric scans required for services such as exit permits, Outpasses, Emirates IDs or visa regularisation should be provided only at official UAE government facilities and counters.
The Consulate also clarified that the Consulate General of India in Dubai and the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi do not require applicants to provide fingerprint, face or eye scans for the issuance of passports or Emergency Certificates.
“Any individual or agent demanding such biometric data in the name of the Embassy is engaging in fraud and should not be entertained,” the advisory said.
Indian nationals approached by unauthorised individuals or agents demanding biometric data or Emirates IDs have been advised to contact the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayta Kendra for verification and assistance.
The helpline can be reached on the toll-free number 80046342. Assistance is also available through WhatsApp or SMS on 00971543090571, or by email at pbsk.dubai@mea.gov.in.
The Consulate urged Indian nationals residing in or visiting the UAE to verify the credentials of anyone offering such services and report suspicious activity promptly to the Indian mission and the relevant UAE authorities.