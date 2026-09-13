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One Indian missing after attack on commercial vessel off Oman coast: MEA

Thirteen Indian crew rescued from MT El Gaia; embassy tracks rescue efforts

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One Indian missing after attack on commercial vessel off Oman coast: MEA (Representational Image)
One Indian missing after attack on commercial vessel off Oman coast: MEA (Representational Image)

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday confirmed that one Indian seafarer is missing after an attack on commercial vessel MT El Gaia off the coast of Oman.

“We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel MT El Gaia off the coast of Oman earlier today. Of the 14 Indian crew onboard, 13 Indians have been rescued so far. Search and Rescue operations for the missing Indian national are continuing,” the MEA stated.

According to the ministry, the Indian Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation.

The ministry thanked the Omani authorities for their support in rescuing Indian nationals.

“We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions and pursuance of dialogue and diplomacy to bring peace to the region. The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers, civilians, and civilian infrastructure in the region is unacceptable. We also urge that free and safe navigation and flow of commerce through the international waterways in the region be restored at the earliest,” the MEA mentioned.

The Indian Embassy in Oman stated that the mission is closely monitoring the Search and Rescue (SAR) operation for the Indian nationals.

“The Mission is closely monitoring the Search and Rescue (SAR) operations for the 14 Indian nationals on board the Panama-flagged tanker El Gaia. SAR operations for 13 Indian nationals have been completed, and they have been shifted ashore safely. The Omani authorities are continuing SAR efforts for the one missing crew member. We thank the Omani authorities for their continued support and assistance,” the Embassy stated on X.

Last month, MEA condemned the attack on the Indian flagged commercial vessel, MSV Faize Noore Oliya, that sank in the Red Sea, off the coast of Yemen.

The ministry confirmed that all 13 Indian nationals have been rescued, and the Indian Embassy in Riyadh is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Yemeni authorities for the safety and security of the crew.

"We condemn the attack on the Indian flagged commercial vessel, MSV Faize Noore Oliya, that sank in the Red Sea, off the coast of Yemen on August 4, 2026. All 13 Indian nationals have been rescued. Our Embassy in Riyadh is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Yemeni authorities for the safety and security of the crew. We thank the Yemeni authorities for their support," the MEA said.

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