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Search continues for 10-year-old boy missing off Oman coast

Child disappeared while swimming in rough seas at Shiya Beach in Sur

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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The Royal Oman Police said the search operation remained under way.
The Royal Oman Police said the search operation remained under way.
X / RoyalOmanPolice

Dubai: Omani authorities are continuing a search for a 10-year-old boy who went missing while swimming off a beach in Sur amid rough sea conditions, the Royal Oman Police said.

The Omani child went missing at Shiya Beach in the Wilayat of Sur on Wednesday evening, September 30, after getting into difficulty while swimming in rough seas.

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A Coast Guard Police unit, under the South Al Sharqiyah Governorate Police Command, launched a search operation following the incident and has continued efforts to locate the missing child.

Coast Guard personnel have been searching the waters and surrounding area off Shiya Beach as efforts to find the boy continue.

The Royal Oman Police said the search operation remained under way.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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