Child disappeared while swimming in rough seas at Shiya Beach in Sur
Dubai: Omani authorities are continuing a search for a 10-year-old boy who went missing while swimming off a beach in Sur amid rough sea conditions, the Royal Oman Police said.
The Omani child went missing at Shiya Beach in the Wilayat of Sur on Wednesday evening, September 30, after getting into difficulty while swimming in rough seas.
A Coast Guard Police unit, under the South Al Sharqiyah Governorate Police Command, launched a search operation following the incident and has continued efforts to locate the missing child.
Coast Guard personnel have been searching the waters and surrounding area off Shiya Beach as efforts to find the boy continue.
The Royal Oman Police said the search operation remained under way.