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Search under way for two Omanis after boat capsizes off Seeb

Authorities and residents join efforts to find two young men missing at sea

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Search continues off Seeb for two young Omanis missing after their boat capsized near Muscat, as authorities and residents comb the coast and surrounding waters.
Search continues off Seeb for two young Omanis missing after their boat capsized near Muscat, as authorities and residents comb the coast and surrounding waters.
AFP

Dubai: A search operation was under way on Wednesday for two young Omanis who went missing after their boat capsized off the coast of Seeb in Muscat governorate, according to local reports.

The missing men were identified as Al Mutasim Al Hasani and Mohammed Al Yousfi, who were reported missing at sea following the accident.

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Search efforts involving the relevant authorities and local residents have been continuing along the coast and in waters off Seeb in an attempt to locate the pair.

Reports circulated on social media suggesting the two men may have been found, but there was no official confirmation of those reports at the time of publication.

Authorities have not yet released details about what caused the boat to capsize or whether other people were on board.

The incident prompted widespread calls for the men’s safe return as search efforts continued.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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