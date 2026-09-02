Authorities and residents join efforts to find two young men missing at sea
Dubai: A search operation was under way on Wednesday for two young Omanis who went missing after their boat capsized off the coast of Seeb in Muscat governorate, according to local reports.
The missing men were identified as Al Mutasim Al Hasani and Mohammed Al Yousfi, who were reported missing at sea following the accident.
Search efforts involving the relevant authorities and local residents have been continuing along the coast and in waters off Seeb in an attempt to locate the pair.
Reports circulated on social media suggesting the two men may have been found, but there was no official confirmation of those reports at the time of publication.
Authorities have not yet released details about what caused the boat to capsize or whether other people were on board.
The incident prompted widespread calls for the men’s safe return as search efforts continued.