India seizes $330 million heroin, meth from Iranian boat; 5 detained

Dubai: An Iranian boat carrying more than Rs30 billion ($338 million/more than Dh1.2 billion) worth of heroin and methamphetamine has been intercepted in the Arabian Sea, with five Pakistani nationals detained in what Indian authorities described as a major strike against an international drug-smuggling network.

The nationality of the vessel and its Pakistani crew is expected to put the trafficking route and the network behind the massive consignment under intense scrutiny as investigators try to establish where the drugs originated, who financed the shipment and its intended destination.

The Gujarat ATS has also confirmed the detention of the five Pakistani nationals and is expected to release further details of the operation.

The dhow, its crew and the seized drugs were subsequently taken to Mumbai under armed escort, where several agencies are conducting a joint interrogation and further legal proceedings.

With an Iranian vessel, a Pakistani crew and drugs worth more than Rs30 billion involved, investigators will also be seeking to establish how the dhow became part of the trafficking operation and whether other vessels or networks were involved.

The Coast Guard said the latest interception was aimed not only at stopping the drugs from reaching the mainland but also at disrupting the finances of international criminal syndicates.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.