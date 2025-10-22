GOLD/FOREX
Pakistan Navy busts nearly $1 billion in drugs in Arabian Sea

PNS Yarmook intercepts two dhows marking one of the largest narcotics seizures

A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Yarmook seizes over $972 million worth of narcotics in the Arabian Sea during Focused Operation Al Masmak.

Dubai: In a major maritime crackdown, Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Yarmook seized over $972 million worth of narcotics in the Arabian Sea during Focused Operation Al Masmak, officials confirmed Tuesday. The operation was conducted in direct support of the Saudi-led Combined Task Force (CTF) 150 under the multinational Combined Maritime Forces (CMF).

Over a 48-hour period, PNS Yarmook boarded two dhows that were not transmitting on Automatic Identification System (AIS) and displayed no external markings. Both vessels were later identified as having no nationality. This operation underscores the growing threat of maritime drug trafficking in the Arabian Sea and the critical role of multinational naval cooperation in safeguarding international shipping lanes.

In a tweet, the U.S. Central Command congratulates the Saudi-led Combined Task Force 150 of Combined Maritime Forces for successfully seizing more than $972 million worth of narcotics. Over a 48-hour period, Pakistan Navy Ship Yarmook conducted boarding operations of two dhows in the Arabian Sea.

On Oct. 18, the crew boarded the first dhow and seized more than two tons of crystal methamphetamine (ICE), valued at approximately $822.4 million.

Less than 48 hours later, the second dhow was intercepted, yielding 350 kilograms of ICE worth $140 million and 50 kilograms of cocaine valued at $10 million.

Testing

The narcotics were transported back to PNS Yarmook for testing to confirm their contents and were subsequently destroyed safely.

Royal Saudi Naval Forces Commodore Fahad Aljoiad, commander of CTF 150, described the operation as “one of the most successful narcotics seizures for CMF” and emphasised the importance of multinational collaboration. “The success of this focused operation highlights the expertise and cooperation of our naval forces within the organisation,” he said.

Operation Al Masmak

Focused Operation Al Masmak, which began on Oct. 16, demonstrates a coordinated multinational approach to enhancing regional security and maritime safety, with Saudi Arabia coordinating naval assets from Pakistan, France, Spain, and the United States.

The mission of CTF 150 is to deter and disrupt the movement of weapons, drugs, and other illicit substances by non-state actors across the Indian Ocean, the Arabian Sea, and the Gulf of Oman.

The Combined Maritime Forces is a 47-nation naval partnership dedicated to upholding the rules-based international order and promoting security across 3.2 million square miles of strategic waters, including some of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

PNS Yarmook

Commissioned in Romania in February 2020 and inducted into the Pakistan Navy fleet in December 2020, PNS Yarmook is an advanced multi-role combat vessel equipped for electronic warfare, anti-ship, anti-air, and unmanned aerial vehicle operations. The ship has previously been deployed in rescue missions and maritime security operations, highlighting Pakistan Navy’s growing capabilities in regional and international maritime security.

A AhmedSenior Reporter
A Ahmed brings more than three decades of experience covering UAE news, the South Asian diaspora, politics, and regional security. He brings sharp focus to the South Asian diaspora, politics, community affairs, and regional security, often through compelling interviews with key figures. With a keen eye for detail and context, Ahmed connects local developments to the wider regional pulse.
Related Topics:
crime

