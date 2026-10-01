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Kerala woman checks into lodge with man; his wife tracks phone before ‘fake cops’ attack

Police suspect man’s wife shared location with gang; five arrested

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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Police said the attackers tied up the pair, gagged them with cloth and forced them into a car.
Police said the attackers tied up the pair, gagged them with cloth and forced them into a car.
Source: NDTV

Dubai: A woman who checked into a lodge in Kerala with a male friend was allegedly abducted and raped by a gang posing as police officers, with investigators suspecting that the man’s wife may have hired the attackers after tracking his mobile phone location.

Five people have been arrested over the September 22 incident in Thrissur, while another suspect, believed to be a minor, remains at large, the Times of India reported, citing police.

The woman and her male friend, both from Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu, had checked into a lodge near the KSRTC bus stand in Thrissur when a six-member gang allegedly entered their room posing as police personnel.

Police said the attackers tied up the pair, gagged them with cloth and forced them into a car.

The man was allegedly assaulted during the journey towards Tiruppur, suffering multiple fractures to his arms and legs. He was later abandoned outside a hospital near Tiruppur.

The woman was allegedly taken away in another vehicle by two members of the gang after the man was abandoned. She was subsequently sexually assaulted, according to police.

Wife’s alleged role probed

Investigators suspect the attack may have been carried out on a “quotation” — a term commonly used in Kerala for a contract given to hired criminals — allegedly arranged by the man’s wife, the Times of India reported.

Police suspect the wife tracked the man’s mobile phone location and passed the information to the gang. Her alleged role remains under investigation.

The case was initially registered by Tamil Nadu Police following the woman’s statement and was later transferred to Thrissur City Police.

During the investigation, led by the Thrissur Assistant Commissioner, police arrested one suspect near Nedumbassery airport. His interrogation allegedly led investigators to three other suspects in Tiruppur.

The three were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

A fifth suspect was arrested in Palani, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday and was due to be produced before a court on Thursday, police said.

Authorities are continuing their search for the remaining suspect.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
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