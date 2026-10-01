Kerala woman checks into lodge with man; his wife tracks phone before ‘fake cops’ attack

Dubai: A woman who checked into a lodge in Kerala with a male friend was allegedly abducted and raped by a gang posing as police officers, with investigators suspecting that the man’s wife may have hired the attackers after tracking his mobile phone location.

Five people have been arrested over the September 22 incident in Thrissur, while another suspect, believed to be a minor, remains at large, the Times of India reported, citing police.

The woman and her male friend, both from Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu, had checked into a lodge near the KSRTC bus stand in Thrissur when a six-member gang allegedly entered their room posing as police personnel.

The man was allegedly assaulted during the journey towards Tiruppur, suffering multiple fractures to his arms and legs. He was later abandoned outside a hospital near Tiruppur.

The woman was allegedly taken away in another vehicle by two members of the gang after the man was abandoned. She was subsequently sexually assaulted, according to police.

Investigators suspect the attack may have been carried out on a “quotation” — a term commonly used in Kerala for a contract given to hired criminals — allegedly arranged by the man’s wife, the Times of India reported.

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