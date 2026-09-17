Dubai Police, flydubai partner, extending Esaad benefits to vistors across 10 sectors
Dubai: Passengers arriving in Dubai on flydubai will be able to purchase Dubai Police’s Esaad Card at a special price, giving them access to discounts and offers across 10 sectors under a new partnership announced on Thursday.
Dubai Police and flydubai signed a memorandum of understanding to extend Esaad benefits to visitors from the start of their stay in the UAE, as part of efforts to enhance the tourism experience and provide greater value to travellers.
The benefits cover restaurants and theme parks, shopping centres, tourism and travel, health and sports, family services, automotive services, accommodation, education, government services and online shopping.
The agreement was signed by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, on the sidelines of Arabian Travel Market 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre.
Al Marri said the partnership reflected Dubai Police’s efforts to build cross-sector collaborations that support Dubai’s tourism ecosystem and enhance visitors’ experience from the moment they arrive.
“We are committed to expanding the impact of our initiatives and partnerships in ways that serve the community and visitors to the emirate,” he said.
The initiative combines Dubai Police’s Esaad programme with flydubai’s network of more than 125 destinations in 56 countries, extending the discount programme to eligible passengers arriving on the airline.
Obaidalla said the partnership would provide flydubai customers with a wide range of offers and privileges as demand for travel to Dubai continues to grow ahead of the winter season.
Flydubai operates a fleet of more than 95 Boeing 737 aircraft. Nearly 100 destinations in its network were previously underserved markets with no or limited direct connections to Dubai and the UAE.