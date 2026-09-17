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Flydubai passengers to get special access to Dubai Police Esaad discounts

Dubai Police, flydubai partner, extending Esaad benefits to vistors across 10 sectors

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dubai Police and flydubai signed a memorandum of understanding to extend Esaad benefits to visitors from the start of their stay in the UAE, as part of efforts to enhance the tourism experience and provide greater value to travellers.
Dubai Police and flydubai signed a memorandum of understanding to extend Esaad benefits to visitors from the start of their stay in the UAE, as part of efforts to enhance the tourism experience and provide greater value to travellers.
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Dubai: Passengers arriving in Dubai on flydubai will be able to purchase Dubai Police’s Esaad Card at a special price, giving them access to discounts and offers across 10 sectors under a new partnership announced on Thursday.

Dubai Police and flydubai signed a memorandum of understanding to extend Esaad benefits to visitors from the start of their stay in the UAE, as part of efforts to enhance the tourism experience and provide greater value to travellers.

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The benefits cover restaurants and theme parks, shopping centres, tourism and travel, health and sports, family services, automotive services, accommodation, education, government services and online shopping.

The agreement was signed by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, on the sidelines of Arabian Travel Market 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Al Marri said the partnership reflected Dubai Police’s efforts to build cross-sector collaborations that support Dubai’s tourism ecosystem and enhance visitors’ experience from the moment they arrive.

“We are committed to expanding the impact of our initiatives and partnerships in ways that serve the community and visitors to the emirate,” he said.

The initiative combines Dubai Police’s Esaad programme with flydubai’s network of more than 125 destinations in 56 countries, extending the discount programme to eligible passengers arriving on the airline.

Obaidalla said the partnership would provide flydubai customers with a wide range of offers and privileges as demand for travel to Dubai continues to grow ahead of the winter season.

Flydubai operates a fleet of more than 95 Boeing 737 aircraft. Nearly 100 destinations in its network were previously underserved markets with no or limited direct connections to Dubai and the UAE.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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