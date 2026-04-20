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Dubai Police expands Esaad with Lari deal

Cardholders get up to 50 per cent off Travel flex, plus transfer and FX discounts

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
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Dubai Police expands Esaad with Lari deal
Dubai Police expands Esaad with Lari deal
Dubai Police

Dubai: Dubai Police has signed a new cooperation agreement with Lari Exchange to expand the range of benefits available to Esaad cardholders, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance quality of life through exclusive financial services.

The agreement, concluded between the Esaad Card Centre and Lari Exchange, was signed by Colonel Salah Al Marzouqi, Director of the Esaad Card Centre, and Fouad Abbas Lari, Chief Executive Officer of Lari Exchange, in the presence of officials from both sides.

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Under the terms of the agreement, Esaad cardholders will receive a 50 per cent reduction in the issuance fee of the Travel Flex card. In addition, they will benefit from a 20 per cent discount on foreign currency exchange services, as well as a 20 per cent discount on local bank transfer fees in UAE dirhams.

The partnership further enhances the value proposition of the Esaad programme by providing cardholders with more accessible and cost-effective financial solutions, aligning with Dubai Police’s commitment to supporting its members and advancing community wellbeing

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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