Cardholders get up to 50 per cent off Travel flex, plus transfer and FX discounts
Dubai: Dubai Police has signed a new cooperation agreement with Lari Exchange to expand the range of benefits available to Esaad cardholders, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance quality of life through exclusive financial services.
The agreement, concluded between the Esaad Card Centre and Lari Exchange, was signed by Colonel Salah Al Marzouqi, Director of the Esaad Card Centre, and Fouad Abbas Lari, Chief Executive Officer of Lari Exchange, in the presence of officials from both sides.
Under the terms of the agreement, Esaad cardholders will receive a 50 per cent reduction in the issuance fee of the Travel Flex card. In addition, they will benefit from a 20 per cent discount on foreign currency exchange services, as well as a 20 per cent discount on local bank transfer fees in UAE dirhams.
The partnership further enhances the value proposition of the Esaad programme by providing cardholders with more accessible and cost-effective financial solutions, aligning with Dubai Police’s commitment to supporting its members and advancing community wellbeing