Burjeel Medical Center Dubai Silicon Oasis launches IV Therapy Lounge, marking its partnership with Esaad

The IV Therapy Lounge is positioned as a clinically led service, supported by a multidisciplinary team of six physicians across internal medicine and family medicine. All patients will be offered a physician-led assessment prior to treatment, ensuring IV therapies are prescribed based on individual clinical requirements and overall health status. The center offers a focused portfolio of IV therapies, including hydration support, immunity enhancement, energy optimization, recovery and fatigue management, detoxification, skin revitalization, and hair restoration, all delivered under medical supervision.