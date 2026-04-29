Burjeel Medical Center Dubai Silicon Oasis launches IV Therapy Lounge, marking its partnership with Esaad

The facility was inaugurated in the presence of Colonel Salah Al Marzouqi
Burjeel Medical Center Dubai Silicon Oasis has launched a clinically supervised IV Therapy Lounge, introducing a physician-led model for intravenous wellness focused on safety, personalization, and evidence-based care.
The facility was inaugurated in the presence of Colonel Salah Al Marzouqi, Director of the Esaad Card Centre, and senior officials from Burjeel Holdings, including Tuhin Sengupta, Ahmed bin Sulaiman, and Ali Al Falasi.
“Esaad is pleased to be a part of this initiative that creates value for our members and contributes to healthier lifestyles. Our collaboration with Burjeel Medical Center aligns with our mission to enhance wellbeing by offering access to trusted, high-quality healthcare services that promote preventive care and long-term wellness,” said Colonel Salah Al Marzouqi.
The IV Therapy Lounge is positioned as a clinically led service, supported by a multidisciplinary team of six physicians across internal medicine and family medicine. All patients will be offered a physician-led assessment prior to treatment, ensuring IV therapies are prescribed based on individual clinical requirements and overall health status. The center offers a focused portfolio of IV therapies, including hydration support, immunity enhancement, energy optimization, recovery and fatigue management, detoxification, skin revitalization, and hair restoration, all delivered under medical supervision.
As part of the collaboration, 50 selected Esaad members will receive Dh1,000 wellness credits through the program’s network. Esaad cardholders will also benefit from exclusive healthcare packages across services at the center, further strengthening access to preventive and wellness-focused care.
“The IV Therapy Lounge is part of our ongoing effort to enhance the range of services available to the Dubai Silicon Oasis community. We are focused on making advanced wellness solutions more accessible, helping residents prioritize their health in a convenient and supportive environment,” said Dr. Mariesa Fernando, Specialist, Family Medicine, Burjeel Medical Center Dubai Silicon Oasis.
Launched recently, the center has already introduced an AED 1 million community healthcare initiative, offering Dh1,000 health credits to residents as part of its broader efforts to improve access, drive health awareness, and encourage preventive care across the Dubai Silicon Oasis community.