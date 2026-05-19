“I fear for families because of the changes in life, social media and the foreign problems being introduced into our society through cheap and suspicious digital platforms,” she said, warning that the effects extend beyond individual families and impact society as a whole.

Speaking on the occasion of the International Day of Families, observed annually on May 15, Al Marzouqi said rapid social changes, social media and foreign influences promoted through suspicious digital platforms are having a direct impact on families, especially children and young people.

Among its programmes is the family reunion initiative, which she said has restored stability and cohesion in 80 per cent of the cases handled by the centre by reuniting family members separated due to social and economic circumstances.

The department is also working to strengthen national identity and belonging among family members through educational and awareness programmes guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Al Marzouqi said Sharjah has introduced several family-focused policies. Under Sharjah’s Human Resources Law, newly married government employees are granted two weeks of marriage leave. Authorities are also encouraging citizens to have more children as part of the “Growth and Belonging” vision.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.