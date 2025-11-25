Sharjah boosts efforts to safeguard women

The call came during the ‘Pulse of Society – Protection and Empowerment’ panel
Sharjah is stepping up efforts to safeguard women from all forms of violence, with experts calling for a unified digital platform connecting institutions dedicated to women’s protection.
The call came during the ‘Pulse of Society – Protection and Empowerment’ panel, which highlighted the work of the Women’s Protection Center under the Sharjah Social Services Department. Participants emphasized the need for closer coordination among the Women’s Protection Center, Sharjah Family and Community Development Foundation, Community Protection and Prevention Department at Sharjah Police, Sharjah Family Court, NAMA for the Advancement of Women, and Sharjah Public Prosecution. The goal is to provide comprehensive support and effective solutions to help women affected by violence.
Maryam Ismail, director of the Women’s Protection Center, explained that the centre was established in 2011 under Executive Council Resolution No. 22. It provides shelter, social, psychological, and legal support to women who have experienced verbal, physical, economic, or other forms of abuse. The centre also focuses on rehabilitation and reintegration, helping women lead dignified and independent lives.
“Our vision is ‘From Protection to Empowerment’,” Ismail said. “We aim to be a leading model for empowering women, ensuring their safety and dignity, and fostering a society free from violence and discrimination.”
The centre offers a wide range of services, including temporary shelter for women aged 18 to 59, post-care empowerment programmes, day hosting, and social support. It also provides psychological, social, vocational, and legal rehabilitation to help women reintegrate into their families and communities.
Medical care is a key component, with regular health check-ups, daily monitoring of vital signs, medication supervision, and personalised nutrition programs. All services are provided under professional supervision to ensure women receive holistic support.
Shelter is available to women referred by official UAE authorities, who are Sharjah residents, and whose social research confirms the need for protection.
The centre also runs awareness programs to educate women about their rights and offers vocational training to promote independence. By combining protection, rehabilitation, and empowerment, Sharjah aims to build a safer, more equitable society for women.
