Sharjah boosts efforts to safeguard women

The call came during the ‘Pulse of Society – Protection and Empowerment’ panel, which highlighted the work of the Women’s Protection Center under the Sharjah Social Services Department. Participants emphasized the need for closer coordination among the Women’s Protection Center, Sharjah Family and Community Development Foundation, Community Protection and Prevention Department at Sharjah Police, Sharjah Family Court, NAMA for the Advancement of Women, and Sharjah Public Prosecution. The goal is to provide comprehensive support and effective solutions to help women affected by violence.