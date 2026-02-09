Sharjah centre steps up fight against domestic violence

Awareness campaigns and reintegration programmes promote dignity and stability
The Sharjah Women Protection Centre, under the Social Services Department, continues to play a vital role in supporting women affected by domestic violence, providing shelter, rehabilitation, and integrated psychological, social, and legal care aimed at restoring family and community stability.
In 2025, the centre successfully reintegrated four women who had experienced abuse or harmful social behaviours back into their families and society, marking a significant step in its ongoing empowerment efforts.
Maryam Ismail, Director of the Women Protection Centre, said the centre operates under the slogan “From protection to empowerment”, reflecting its commitment to safeguarding women’s dignity and security while enabling them to regain independence and self-reliance.
“Our vision is to be a leading model in women’s empowerment and to help build a society free from violence and discrimination, founded on justice, equality and equal opportunities,” she said.
Ismail highlighted the impact of the ‘Intilaqah’ ( which means in English Initiation) programme, which has successfully empowered 15 women residing at the centre. The initiative provides tailored psychological support, alongside vocational, economic and legal empowerment, while focusing on life-skills development through educational and training programmes that help beneficiaries secure employment and achieve financial independence.
The programme also raises awareness of women’s legal rights, supports education completion, and strengthens social participation through partnerships with relevant authorities to enhance the overall protection framework for women.
Complementing these efforts, the centre launched two new programmes in 2025. ‘Al Jisr’ ( which is the bridge) focuses on family reintegration by improving relationships between women and their families through specialised family counselling sessions.
Meanwhile, ‘Irtiqaa’ ( which is elevation) provides individual and group psychological support, with a strong emphasis on improving the mental wellbeing of women affected by violence.
As part of its community outreach, the centre launched the ‘Ahwal’ awareness campaign, a series of short visual episodes aimed at reshaping public perceptions of women affected by violence and addressing social challenges surrounding family relationships.
The series, presented by the centre’s director and produced by the Government Communication Office at the Social Services Department, was shared across official social media platforms. Five episodes were released in 2025, tackling topics such as marital obedience, the role of fathers in family stability, financial trust between spouses, causes of marital breakdown, and everyday domestic dynamics.
The campaign recorded strong engagement, underlining the importance of using digital platforms and social influence to promote awareness and positive social change.
The Women Protection Centre continues to strengthen its presence across the UAE, particularly in Sharjah, by raising awareness of women’s rights, supporting victims in reclaiming those rights, and enhancing their educational, economic and social capacities.
The centre reaffirmed its commitment to providing safe shelter and comprehensive care for abused women, stressing that protecting women’s rights, eliminating violence, and safeguarding their physical and mental wellbeing are essential to ensuring their active and effective role within the family and the wider community.
