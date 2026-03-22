Lulu's Yusuff Ali inaugurates Burjeel Medical Centre in Dubai, calls it symbol of confidence in UAE

Dh1m initiative to give 1,000 Dubai Silicon Oasis residents Dh1,000 in health credits
Dubai: Two of the most prominent Indian expat business leaders on Sunday celebrated the UAE as a country that continues to inspire confidence in businesses and people, as they attended the opening ceremony of a new medical centre in Dubai Silicon Oasis.
Yusuff Ali MA, Chairman and Managing Director of LuLu Group, inaugurated the new Burjeel Medical Centre at Silicon Central Mall in the presence of Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings, along with other senior officials.
The centre, developed by Burjeel Holdings, one of the leading super-specialty healthcare services providers in the MENA region, is the latest addition to its growing network of community-based healthcare facilities across the UAE.
Speaking at the inauguration, Yusuff Ali said the opening was another symbol of the business community's confidence in the country.
"The UAE has always been a country that gives confidence to businesses and people. That confidence remains strong, and we will continue to see businesses invest, grow, and open new projects across the country. Healthcare is one of the most important sectors for any society, and initiatives like this bring quality healthcare closer to communities," he said.
Dr Shamsheer echoed the sentiment, underlining Burjeel's long-term commitment to the country.
"Our commitment to the UAE is long-term and consistent. We will continue expanding our healthcare network and opening new centres across communities so that quality healthcare becomes more accessible to people. Technology-enabled medical centres like this will play an important role in how outpatient care is delivered in the future, combining clinical excellence with smart systems and patient-focused care," he said.
As part of the launch, Burjeel Holdings announced a Dh1 million community health initiative for Dubai Silicon Oasis, under which 1,000 residents will each receive Dh1,000 in health credits.
The credits can be used for consultations, diagnostics and wellness programmes at the new centre. Residents can visit the centre's social media channels to register their interest and learn more.
The facility is designed as a fully smart, digital-first outpatient centre that integrates appointments, consultations, diagnostics, pharmacy and follow-up care through connected digital systems, ensuring faster access to care and a seamless patient experience for residents in Dubai Silicon Oasis and surrounding communities.
In its first phase, the centre will offer key specialties including internal medicine, paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, and pulmonology. ENT, dental and dermatology services are planned for a second phase. Diagnostic services such as X-ray, ultrasound and laboratory testing, along with IV infusion services and an in-house pharmacy, will also be available.
Mental health and wellness programmes will be offered as part of an integrated approach to preventive and community-based healthcare. The facility will also feature aviation-certified general practitioners and family medicine specialists, delivering tailored healthcare services for the neighbouring Emirates airline community.
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The medical centre is fully integrated with Burjeel's hospitals across Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, ensuring patients have seamless access to advanced and specialised care when required.
Among those present at the inauguration were Adel Ahmad Al Redha, Deputy President and Chief Operations Officer of Emirates Airline; Omar Alfahim, Senior Director of Sales and Business Accounts Management at Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority; and Dr Saeed Al Shaikh, Consultant Gastroenterologist at Burjeel Royal Hospital, Al Ain.