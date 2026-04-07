Burjeel Day Surgery Center in Al Reem Island introduces women-centric clinics to strengthen care across life stages

Integrated approach to help address gaps in midlife & procedural gynecological care
On the sidelines of World Health Day, Burjeel Day Surgery Center (BDSC), Al Reem Island, has introduced two specialized clinics dedicated to women’s health, as part of its focus on strengthening care for women across all stages of life through structured and stage-specific care.
BDSC, a unit of Burjeel Holdings, has launched the Advanced Hysteroscopy Center and the Menopause and Midlife Health Clinic to address the evolving healthcare needs of women through a more integrated and focused clinical approach. The clinic was inaugurated by H.E. Fatima Al Hammadi, DGO – Strategic Affairs and Future Foresight, in the presence of dignitaries from various women’s associations.
The initiative reflects a growing recognition of women’s health as a continuum shaped by physiological and hormonal transitions over time. The clinics will be led by Dr Monica Chauhan, Consultant Gynecology, with a focus on individualized and evidence-based care.
Personalised, Multidisciplinary Care for Women
The Menopause and Midlife Health Clinic has been developed to address the specific health concerns faced by women in their 40s and beyond. Many women in this phase experience symptoms such as sleep disturbances, fatigue, mood changes, and reduced quality of life, often without structured clinical support. At the clinic, individualized care is provided with treatment plans tailored to each woman’s symptoms, medical history, and personal goals.
“Many women feel that something is changing in their body during midlife, but they are often left without clear guidance. This clinic is designed to provide clarity, support, and personalised care, including for premature menopause and its short- and long-term health implications, so that women can navigate this phase with confidence and control,” said Dr Monica Chauhan.
Designed as a continuity-of-care service, the clinic supports women through perimenopause, menopause, and post-menopause. In addition to clinical care, it aims to provide an environment where women can openly discuss often under-recognised symptoms, access information on midlife health, and make informed decisions about their well-being. The approach emphasizes safe, informed, and patient-centered decision-making to support women throughout their care journey.
The clinic follows a multidisciplinary model, with coordination across specialties including cardiology and endocrinology, to address broader risks associated with menopause, such as cardiovascular and metabolic health, as well as bone health.
The Advanced Hysteroscopy Center provides minimally invasive diagnostic and treatment options for a wide range of intrauterine conditions, including abnormal bleeding, fibroids, polyps, congenital abnormalities, and early-stage uterine cancer. The procedure involves no cuts or stitches and allows direct visualisation of the uterine cavity for accurate evaluation. It is recommended for cases such as infertility, recurrent miscarriages, severe menstrual pain, and abnormal ultrasound findings. Performed under anesthesia as day care interventions, these procedures support timely treatment, faster recovery, and precise, focused care.
Together, the two clinics provide comprehensive medical and procedural care within a single framework, ensuring continuity of care for women throughout various stages of life.