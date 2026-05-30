Trump health check-up: White House releases memo on fitness

Physician confirms full fitness for presidential duties despite minor health issues
The White House has said US President Donald Trump remains in “excellent health” and is fully fit to carry out the duties of Commander-in-Chief, following a medical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
A memo from presidential physician Captain Sean P. Barbabella stated that Trump shows “strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall physical function”, adding that both cognitive and physical performance remain excellent.
The physician’s report concluded that Trump is “fully fit to carry out all duties of the President”, following a comprehensive examination that included heart imaging, cancer screenings and assessments conducted by multiple specialists.
The memo, released by the White House, described the findings as consistent with strong overall health, despite a few monitored conditions.
The report said Trump has experienced “slight lower leg swelling”, with improvement compared to last year, and “benign” bruising on his hands.
Doctors attributed the bruising to minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking combined with aspirin use, describing it as a common and non-serious effect.
Trump’s recent visit to Walter Reed marked his fourth publicly disclosed medical exam since beginning his second term, and his third visit in 13 months.
The check-up was closely watched amid ongoing public scrutiny of his health, including previous reports of swelling in the legs, bruising on the hands and other visible physical changes.
According to the report, Trump again scored 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, a standard screening test for cognitive impairment and dementia. He has achieved the same score in previous assessments.
The memo also noted improved cholesterol levels, supported by medication including rosuvastatin and ezetimibe.
The physician listed Trump’s height at 6ft 3in (190cm) and weight at 238lbs (108kg), noting a body mass index of 29.7.
Doctors advised continued focus on diet, physical activity and weight management, alongside preventive care measures such as low-dose aspirin.
Trump, who turns 80 next month, is the oldest person ever elected US president. The latest report comes amid continued public attention on the health and stamina of senior political leaders in the United States.
Despite this, the White House maintains that Trump continues to meet all physical and cognitive requirements for the presidency, citing his demanding schedule and ongoing public engagements.