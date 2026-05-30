GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Trump health check-up: White House releases memo on fitness

Physician confirms full fitness for presidential duties despite minor health issues

Last updated:
Gulf News Report and AP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Memo cites excellent physical and cognitive health after comprehensive Walter Reed exam
Memo cites excellent physical and cognitive health after comprehensive Walter Reed exam

The White House has said US President Donald Trump remains in “excellent health” and is fully fit to carry out the duties of Commander-in-Chief, following a medical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

A memo from presidential physician Captain Sean P. Barbabella stated that Trump shows “strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall physical function”, adding that both cognitive and physical performance remain excellent.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

‘Fully fit’ to serve as Commander-in-Chief

The physician’s report concluded that Trump is “fully fit to carry out all duties of the President”, following a comprehensive examination that included heart imaging, cancer screenings and assessments conducted by multiple specialists.

The memo, released by the White House, described the findings as consistent with strong overall health, despite a few monitored conditions.

Minor issues noted but described as benign

The report said Trump has experienced “slight lower leg swelling”, with improvement compared to last year, and “benign” bruising on his hands.

Doctors attributed the bruising to minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking combined with aspirin use, describing it as a common and non-serious effect.

Fourth medical visit in second term

Trump’s recent visit to Walter Reed marked his fourth publicly disclosed medical exam since beginning his second term, and his third visit in 13 months.

The check-up was closely watched amid ongoing public scrutiny of his health, including previous reports of swelling in the legs, bruising on the hands and other visible physical changes.

Cognitive test shows perfect score

According to the report, Trump again scored 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, a standard screening test for cognitive impairment and dementia. He has achieved the same score in previous assessments.

The memo also noted improved cholesterol levels, supported by medication including rosuvastatin and ezetimibe.

Height, weight and lifestyle details

The physician listed Trump’s height at 6ft 3in (190cm) and weight at 238lbs (108kg), noting a body mass index of 29.7.

Doctors advised continued focus on diet, physical activity and weight management, alongside preventive care measures such as low-dose aspirin.

Age and public scrutiny remain in focus

Trump, who turns 80 next month, is the oldest person ever elected US president. The latest report comes amid continued public attention on the health and stamina of senior political leaders in the United States.

Despite this, the White House maintains that Trump continues to meet all physical and cognitive requirements for the presidency, citing his demanding schedule and ongoing public engagements.

Related Topics:
Donald TrumpHealthAmerica

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A general view shows the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.

Judge orders Trump name removed from Kennedy Center

5m read
Tom Morello, left, and Bruce Springsteen perform during the "Land of Hope and Dreams" tour at Madison Square Garden on Monday, May 11, 2026, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Protest fest: Bruce Springsteen calls out White House

2m read
Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L) speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump (2nd-L) during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on May 27, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump meets with his Cabinet days after saying a peace deal with Iran was “largely negotiated” amid expectations around the re-opening the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump says he ‘doesn’t care about the midterms’

3m read
Photo used for illustrative purposes

Sharjah closes Kalba Medical Fitness Center

1m read