Donald Trump defends long-term high-dose aspirin routine amid health discussions

US President explains why he ignores doctors’ recommendation to reduce dose

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for a New Year’s Eve event at his Mar-a-Lago home on December 31, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida.
AFP

US President Donald Trump has acknowledged taking a higher dose of aspirin than typically recommended, but he insists he will continue his long-standing routine, which his physician says is intended for cardiac prevention.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump said he takes 325 milligrams of aspirin daily — four times the standard low dose of 81 milligrams commonly advised by doctors. “They’d rather have me take the smaller one. I take the larger one, but I’ve done it for years, and what it does do is it causes bruising,” Trump told the newspaper.

Reasons for the routine

Trump said he believes aspirin helps thin the blood and ease strain on the heart. “They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart. I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?” he asked.

His physician, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, confirmed that Trump uses aspirin for “cardiac prevention” and that the president bruises easily as a result of the higher dose. Despite advice to reduce it, Trump said he prefers to continue what he described as a tried-and-true routine.

Clarifying medical reports

Trump also addressed speculation over his medical imaging last year. He regretted undergoing the scan, saying it “gave them a little ammunition.” Barbabella clarified that Trump had a CT scan, not an MRI, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, conducted to rule out cardiovascular problems. The results showed no abnormalities.

Overall health assessment

Barbabella described Trump as being in “exceptional health and perfectly suited to execute his duties as Commander in Chief.” White House aides have noted that Trump maintains a vigorous daily schedule, underscoring his continued physical activity despite public scrutiny of his health.

Trump’s remarks highlight his preference for personal routines over standard medical advice, while his team reassures the public that he remains fit and active.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
