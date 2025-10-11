Trump received screenings, lab tests, and vaccines ahead of international travel
US President Donald Trump was found to be in “exceptional health” following a medical evaluation at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday, according to a memo from his physician, Dr. Sean Barbarella.
“Trump remains in exceptional health, exhibiting strong cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological, and physical performance,” Barbarella wrote in the memo.
The update was released Friday evening by the White House.
The president received preventive health screenings, advanced imaging, lab tests, and immunisations, including his annual flu shot and an updated COVID-19 booster, ahead of upcoming international travel.
Barbarella noted that Trump’s “cardiac age”—a validated measure of cardiovascular vitality via ECG—was approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age.
“These evaluations were performed in coordination with leading academic and medical consultants to ensure optimal cardiovascular health and continued wellness,” the doctor said.
Trump arrived at Walter Reed, a hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, for his routine yearly checkup, which also included a meeting and remarks with troops. This visit came six months after an extensive physical exam.
A previous memo in April noted that Trump was 6 feet, 3 inches (190 cm) tall, weighed 224 pounds (102 kg), and had well-controlled high cholesterol, praising both his robustness and golf game.
Trump’s health has been under scrutiny, particularly after President Joe Biden dropped his 2024 reelection bid amid fitness concerns. During last year’s campaign, Trump contrasted his own fitness with Biden’s, portraying himself as younger and fitter.
Over the summer, the White House reported that Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency after being seen with bruises and swelling in his legs and hands.
The condition is common in older adults and can be managed with compression stockings, leg elevation, minor procedures, or surgery in severe cases.
The Friday memo did not provide an update on this condition.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Trump said he would visit Walter Reed for what he called a “semiannual physical.”
He described himself as being in great shape: “Physically, I feel very good. Mentally, I feel very good.”
He also emphasised the importance of routine health checks: “I like to check, always early, always be early. It's a lesson for a lot of people.”
Following his last spring exam, Trump boasted about his cognitive test results, stating he “got every answer right.”
Dr. Barbarella concluded that “President Donald J. Trump remains in exceptional health, exhibiting strong cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological, and physical performance,” noting that he continues to maintain a demanding daily schedule without restriction.
