GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Trump, 79, has heart of a 65-year-old, in ‘exceptional health’, doctor confirms

Trump received screenings, lab tests, and vaccines ahead of international travel

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
US President Donald Trump returns to the White House following a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 10, 2025 in Washington, DC.
US President Donald Trump returns to the White House following a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 10, 2025 in Washington, DC.
AFP

US President Donald Trump was found to be in “exceptional health” following a medical evaluation at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday, according to a memo from his physician, Dr. Sean Barbarella.

Strong cardiovascular and overall health

“Trump remains in exceptional health, exhibiting strong cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological, and physical performance,” Barbarella wrote in the memo.

The update was released Friday evening by the White House.

The president received preventive health screenings, advanced imaging, lab tests, and immunisations, including his annual flu shot and an updated COVID-19 booster, ahead of upcoming international travel.

Cardiac age and wellness

Barbarella noted that Trump’s “cardiac age”—a validated measure of cardiovascular vitality via ECG—was approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age.

“These evaluations were performed in coordination with leading academic and medical consultants to ensure optimal cardiovascular health and continued wellness,” the doctor said.

Physical examination history

Trump arrived at Walter Reed, a hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, for his routine yearly checkup, which also included a meeting and remarks with troops. This visit came six months after an extensive physical exam.

A previous memo in April noted that Trump was 6 feet, 3 inches (190 cm) tall, weighed 224 pounds (102 kg), and had well-controlled high cholesterol, praising both his robustness and golf game.

Context and public attention

Trump’s health has been under scrutiny, particularly after President Joe Biden dropped his 2024 reelection bid amid fitness concerns. During last year’s campaign, Trump contrasted his own fitness with Biden’s, portraying himself as younger and fitter.

Chronic venous insufficiency

Over the summer, the White House reported that Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency after being seen with bruises and swelling in his legs and hands.

The condition is common in older adults and can be managed with compression stockings, leg elevation, minor procedures, or surgery in severe cases.

The Friday memo did not provide an update on this condition.

Trump’s own remarks

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Trump said he would visit Walter Reed for what he called a “semiannual physical.”

He described himself as being in great shape: “Physically, I feel very good. Mentally, I feel very good.”

He also emphasised the importance of routine health checks: “I like to check, always early, always be early. It's a lesson for a lot of people.”

Cognitive test performance

Following his last spring exam, Trump boasted about his cognitive test results, stating he “got every answer right.”

Doctor’s final assessment

Dr. Barbarella concluded that “President Donald J. Trump remains in exceptional health, exhibiting strong cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological, and physical performance,” noting that he continues to maintain a demanding daily schedule without restriction.

Related Topics:
HealthDonalad Trump

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Ruler’s Office in Kalba, and Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director General of Sharjah City Municipality.

Sharjah Municipality opens Kalba Medical Fitness Center

3m read
UAE uses AI to bring Alzheimer’s patients’ memories back to life

UAE trials AI to revive Alzheimer’s patients’ memories

4m read
The Belgian professional footballer (real name: Eden Michael Walter Hazard) plays as a winger or attacking midfielder for La Liga club Real Madrid and captains the Belgium national team. Hazard is considered one of the best players of his generation.

Chelsea’s 74 FA charges won’t bring points deductions

1m read
Why JD Vance, Trump’s health, and Groening’s comments fuelled speculation.

From bruises to rumours: How ‘Trump is dead’ went viral

3m read