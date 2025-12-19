Dubai Health’s Genomic Medicine Center earns CAP accreditation

Dr. Ahmad Abou Tayoun, Director of the Genomic Medicine Center at Dubai Health, expressed his profound pride in the center’s achievement in obtaining accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP), a milestone that reflects Dubai Health’s commitment to the highest internationally recognized quality standards and its dedication to providing high-quality services to patients and physicians. He added that this recognition further strengthens the center’s position as a leading hub for genomic medicine and advanced research.