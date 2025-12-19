Geely recalls over 5,500 cars in UAE over fuel cap fault

Geely recalls 5,584 UAE Emgrands for fuel cap vacuum issue
Dubai: AGMC, Geely's UAE distributor, launched a recall for 5,584 Emgrand sedans built from August 3, 2023 to July 4, 2024 after headquarters in Hangzhou flagged faulty fuel filler caps. Non-vented caps can build vacuum pressure over time, potentially deforming fuel tanks and risking leaks if they contact the fuel pump plunger.
Owners face no cost for replacement caps, carbon canister cleaning and inspections, with defective parts swapped free by AGMC teams.
Geely pinpointed the issue to caps lacking vents, trapping pressure after prolonged driving. Worst cases see tank deformation pressing against pump components, creating leakage hazards. Affected models span nearly a year of production, hitting UAE roads hard.
“We are here to assist all Geely Emgrand owners who are affected by this recall. Our expert technicians will quickly replace the faulty part and make sure everyone can drive away with confidence,” said Prasanth Karthikeyan, Head of Aftersales for Geely Brands at AGMC.
Service covers cap swap, canister purge and full checks. Book via AGMC centres; no charge applies.
Emgrand owners should verify eligibility through VIN checks at dealerships.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox