Diabetes isn’t just about sugar, it impacts every organ

· Eyes: Damage to tiny retinal vessels can lead to diabetic retinopathy and more than 60 per cent of people with type-2 diabetes develop it. Without treatment, it can progress to a more serious condition: diabetic macular edema (DME) which is a buildup of fluid that blurs central vision. Vision changes often arrive without pain or early warning with the resulting impact even more profound and life-changing, including vision loss, inability to work and severe limitation of independence. But timely treatment can stabilize or even improve sight.