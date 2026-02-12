Diabetes isn’t just about sugar, it impacts every organ

Eyes, kidneys, heart and nerves are particularly at risk
When people hear diabetes, they think blood sugar, diet, and medication. In fact, diabetes is a condition that affects the whole body. Over time, it can quietly impact several organs, in particular your eyes, kidneys, heart, nerves, and more.
Diabetes is one of the leading causes of death globally. In the UAE, where chronic diseases are rising, underestimating diabetes can have real consequences. For roughly 16 per cent of adults living with diabetes, complications can limit independence, reduce quality of life, and increase healthcare needs - often before symptoms are obvious.
Silent Damage from Diabetes
High blood sugar and high blood pressure can affect small and large blood vessels in the eyes, kidneys, heart, and brain.
· Eyes: Damage to tiny retinal vessels can lead to diabetic retinopathy and more than 60 per cent of people with type-2 diabetes develop it. Without treatment, it can progress to a more serious condition: diabetic macular edema (DME) which is a buildup of fluid that blurs central vision. Vision changes often arrive without pain or early warning with the resulting impact even more profound and life-changing, including vision loss, inability to work and severe limitation of independence. But timely treatment can stabilize or even improve sight.
· Kidneys: Diabetes is a leading cause of chronic kidney disease (CKD). Early kidney changes are silent, which is why screening matters. An estimated 40 per cent of people with diabetes develop CKD, which itself has stages (1-5). While CKD can be detected in earlier stages, patients may only see symptoms at stage 3 and at stage 5, patients require dialysis.
· Heart: Diabetes raises cardiovascular risk by 2-4 times. The combination of heart failure and other cardiovascular risks is a highly prevalent finding among people with diabetes in the UAE.
· Nerves: Diabetes damages nerves - especially in the feet, impacting balance, sensation, and mobility. This is known as diabetic neuropathy.
· Liver: High blood sugar leads to fat accumulation in the liver, which, if left untreated, can progress to liver scarring and liver failure.
While all this may sound alarming, early detection and treatment can make all the difference, yet many people living with diabetes simply don’t know that they need to ask for it.
What early action looks like
Most diabetes-related complications can be detected early through routine tests. You may ask your doctor about eye exams to detect any retinal vessel damage. Urine tests and specific kidney and liver function blood tests can identify onset or risk of CKD and liver disease. A lipid profile can help detect cardiovascular disease risk.
Because we require these whole-body assessments to help patients with diabetes, it is easy to see why an integrated care approach matters.
The UAE is building a more connected model of care
An integrated care model requires seamless exchange of data between care providers. In many health settings, this coordination is not easy to achieve, but in the UAE, health authorities are actively working towards this goal, as evidenced by recent initiatives.
In 2024, Emirates Health Services rolled out AI-based retinal imaging across multiple emirates, screening thousands of patients with diabetes and referring high-risk cases swiftly. With the expansion of health information exchanges such as Malaffi in Abu Dhabi and NABIDH in Dubai, the potential for integrated data sharing across hospitals is growing, helping physicians identify risks earlier and coordinate care across specialties.
Even when a patient does not have access to integrated care, they can still have the conversation with their healthcare provider to discuss and understand their risks. And this will only happen when patients view diabetes as more than just uncontrolled blood sugar.
A call to broaden how we see diabetes
Too often we treat diabetes as nothing more than a number on a glucose meter. That mindset misses the point: diabetes affects the eyes, kidneys, heart, nerves and more. When we recognize it as a systemic condition and act accordingly through prevention, routine screening and coordinated care, we can stop decades of preventable harm.
If you are someone living with diabetes: consult with your physician for proactive management of your blood sugar, and regular eyes, kidneys, heart, and nerves checks instead of waiting for symptoms to appear.
With proactive care, we can change the story of diabetes – from delayed detection of the systemic effects of diabetes to early action and healthier future.
Important note:
This article is for general awareness and does not replace medical advice. Speak with your healthcare provider for personalized recommendations.
- The author, Uwe Dalichow is Head of Region EMA and Country Division Head MENA, Pharmaceuticals Division, Bayer