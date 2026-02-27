Bayer's strategic vision: Empowering MENA with proactive self-care solutions

Bayer advances self-care, equity, and sustainable health outcomes in MENA
As the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region continues a trajectory of strong economic growth and social transformation, Bayer’s Consumer Health business is strategically aligned with the region’s ambitions to build healthier, more resilient communities. This alignment is rooted in prevention, self-care, and equitable access – three pillars that elevate quality of life while reducing strain on healthcare systems. By integrating trusted over-the-counter (OTC) brands, digital companion tools, local partnerships, and talent development, Bayer is strengthening its position as a leader in the self-care category and a long-term partner to the MENA healthcare ecosystem.
At the centre of Bayer’s strategic vision in the MENA region is a portfolio purposefully designed to shift healthcare from a reactive model to a proactive, science-led self-care one. By aligning with national health agendas across the region, Bayer augments healthcare system capacity and resilience through high-impact public-private partnerships, local manufacturing commitments, and digitally enabled innovation.
Across the evolving health landscape of the MENA region, rising chronic and lifestyle-related conditions demand preventive, accessible solutions tailored to local realities. Bayer responds with easy-to-use, culturally attuned offerings that address the region’s most prevalent needs. In cardiovascular prevention, Aspirin helps individuals manage heart health risks, complemented by the Bayer Aspirin Heart Risk Assessment developed with Huma Therapeutics to deepen awareness and support adherence across the Middle East.
MENA is at a pivotal moment in shaping healthier futures. My priority is to harness the region’s momentum by deepening partnerships, localising capability and ensuring our science-backed self-care solutions reach more people - supporting national health goals while creating sustainable growth for our business and partners.
In allergy care, the newly launched Clarispray Nasal Spray adds strong value to the market by offering instant, powerful, and long-lasting congestion relief through its unique no-drip technology, pairing targeted formulations with education initiatives to sustain adherence during seasonal peaks.
Bayer’s portfolio further supports everyday wellbeing through skin and hair health solutions designed for regional conditions and preferences. Bepanthen, a skin moisturiser with dexpanthenol, moisturises and cares for dry skin common in arid climates; it is endorsed by healthcare professionals and recognised as a trusted consumer brand of the year in 2025. Priorin Extra features a unique, clinically proven formula now enhanced with biotin alongside other key ingredients, helping strengthen hair and improve its quality in line with local lifestyle needs. Together, these categories reflect a coherent approach to self-care — empowering individuals with practical, preventive solutions that improve daily life while complementing the broader healthcare ecosystem.
Strategic alignment also means investing in the people and capabilities that make health outcomes scalable. Bayer builds high performing teams by focusing on mission clarity, measurable outcomes, and developing local leadership through sustained talent investment. The company’s Dynamic Shared Ownership (DSO) principles guide this journey, cultivating an enabling mindset, accelerating decision cycles, strengthening collaboration, and embedding customer centricity into daily operations. By nurturing a culture where innovation and accountability thrive, Bayer enhances operational agility and its ability to deliver solutions tailored to MENA’s diverse communities.
Equitable access and sustainability are integral to Bayer’s Consumer Health strategy – core business commitments rather than peripheral initiatives. Regional programs align with global frameworks, including the UN Sustainable Development Goals, ensuring interventions are socially impactful and measurable. This includes expanding access to self-care solutions for 100 million people in underserved communities while integrating gender intelligence across product development, clinical engagement, marketing, and distribution so solutions are inclusive by design.
Over the years Bayer has been a key contributor in the growth of the region. Partnerships translate these commitments into tangible outcomes. In Egypt, Bayer supports Albak Amanah – Your Heart is Precious – a public-private initiative with the government to extend cardiovascular awareness and screening into communities where early prevention can save lives and healthcare resources. Across Saudi Arabia, Bayer in partnership with Al Dawa mobilises large-scale engagement and screenings ensuring evidence-based self-care products and education reach individuals at the point of care.
These combined efforts in the region have engaged more than 2 million people facilitating the education to more than 3k health care providers to raise awareness on CVD risk factors. Bayer’s Memorandum of Understanding to localise manufacturing of Aspirin in Saudi Arabia further strengthens supply security, builds local capability, and contributes to economic diversification through resilient, high-quality production.
Digitalisation is accelerating self-care adoption across MENA, and Bayer is advancing this transformation through practical, data-enabled tools integrated with pharmacy networks and community initiatives. The Bayer Aspirin Heart Risk Assessment enables individuals to assess cardiovascular risk, receive guided next steps, and remain engaged over time – translating awareness into sustained behaviour change. By connecting education, screening, self-management, and follow-up into a seamless continuum, digitally enabled journeys enhance accessibility and personalisation while easing pressure on healthcare infrastructure.
Balancing global scientific expertise with local adaptation is another defining feature of Bayer’s Consumer Health strategy. Core research, regulatory standards, and quality frameworks derive from a global pipeline, while packaging, communication strategies, and channel approaches are adapted using human centred design principles that reflect cultural preferences and practical realities. This dual lens – global science anchored in local relevance – ensures solutions are both clinically robust and culturally embraced.
Sustainability and equity are embedded through operational discipline. Bayer integrates measurable targets for access expansion and environmental performance, strengthens reporting transparency, and aligns incentives so that commercial success advances social and environmental objectives.
Taken together, preventive category leadership, ecosystem partnerships, digital enablement, local manufacturing, and disciplined ESG execution form a coherent regional model aligned with the region’s broader economic transformation agendas. Healthier communities and sustained workforce productivity reinforce national visions, while inclusive self-care ensures the benefits of growth extend across households and socioeconomic segments.
The result is a purpose driven approach: empower individuals through preventive, accessible, and culturally attuned self-care solutions; invest in talent and high-performance teams; and partner across the ecosystem to scale measurable impact. Bayer’s Consumer Health business is enhancing quality of life while reducing systemic healthcare burden, positioning the company as a trusted partner advancing equitable and sustainable health outcomes across MENA.