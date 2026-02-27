Bayer's strategic vision: Empowering MENA with proactive self-care solutions

Bayer’s portfolio further supports everyday wellbeing through skin and hair health solutions designed for regional conditions and preferences. Bepanthen, a skin moisturiser with dexpanthenol, moisturises and cares for dry skin common in arid climates; it is endorsed by healthcare professionals and recognised as a trusted consumer brand of the year in 2025. Priorin Extra features a unique, clinically proven formula now enhanced with biotin alongside other key ingredients, helping strengthen hair and improve its quality in line with local lifestyle needs. Together, these categories reflect a coherent approach to self-care — empowering individuals with practical, preventive solutions that improve daily life while complementing the broader healthcare ecosystem.