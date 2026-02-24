Dubai Investments partnership unlocks major discounts for staff and families
Dubai Police have expanded the reach of the Esaad programme after signing a memorandum of cooperation with Dubai Investments, enabling employees of the organisation and its affiliated entities to benefit from a wide range of exclusive privileges and discounts.
The agreement, signed through the Esaad Card Centre, reflects ongoing efforts to strengthen institutional integration and deepen strategic partnerships between government and private sector entities in Dubai.
The memorandum was signed by Colonel Salah Al Marzouqi, Director of the Esaad Card Centre, and Khalifa Al Daboos, Vice Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Investments, in the presence of senior officials from both sides.
Under the agreement, 64 government and private entities affiliated with Dubai Investments will join the Esaad programme, allowing cardholders and their first-degree relatives access to benefits across multiple sectors, including healthcare, education, retail, tourism and lifestyle services.
Al Daboos said the partnership aligns with Dubai Investments’ commitment to supporting national initiatives that enhance employee wellbeing and create a more supportive and productive work environment. He noted that the inclusion of dozens of affiliated entities reflects the organisation’s focus on offering comprehensive benefits that promote job stability and social welfare.
He added that the collaboration represents a practical example of effective government partnership in Dubai, supporting the leadership’s vision of building a work ecosystem centred on happiness, sustainability and excellence, while advancing technological and administrative solutions that improve service efficiency and institutional performance.
Colonel Al Marzouqi described the agreement as a significant step forward for the Esaad programme, enabling more employees and their families to benefit from diverse offers designed to enhance quality of life and ease financial pressures.
He added that the Esaad Card Centre continues to operate through an integrated, innovation-driven system supported by digital transformation, including advanced electronic platforms for entity registration, card issuance and offer management, ensuring seamless procedures and high-quality service delivery.