Dubai Police's Esaad card to offer greater benefits to retirees

New deal comes just in time for the Year of the Family

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
Dubai Police is expanding the usefulness of its discount-and-offer card, Esaad, to benefit retired beneficiaries.

With the new Memorandum of Understanding that the authority has signed with the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA), a whole new range of offers will now be available to retirees and their families in the UAE. The move in line with this year’s theme for UAE, Year of the Family, and its broader vision to cultivate wellbeing and greater levels of happiness among the people.

So, how will it work?

According to the statement by Dubai Police, GPSSA-registered retirees will be enrolled in the Esaad programme, giving them access to a wide range of discounts and offers across the healthcare, education, retail, dining, travel, and entertainment sectors.

The memorandum was signed by Firas Abdul Karim Hassan Al Ramahi, Director General of GPSSA, and Colonel Salah Al Marzouqi, Director of the Esaad Card Centre at Dubai Police, in the presence of officials from both organisations.

Al Ramahi said the partnership highlights the authority’s focus on supporting retirees beyond pension services, through initiatives that enhance their comfort, stability, and overall happiness.  

Colonel Al Marzouqi explained that expanding the Esaad Card programme reflects Dubai Police’s belief that community happiness is a cornerstone of social stability.  

How to get a card

You can get an Esaad Card through the Esaad mobile app.

Retirees can activate their card after receiving an SMS with an activation link, then start experiencing the benefits.

The card is renewed automatically as long as the user maintains retiree status. It remains valid even if pension payments are suspended or if the retiree returns to work, and it can also be used outside the UAE, added the statement.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
