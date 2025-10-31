UAE speeds up pension services: GPSSA goes fully digital for top transactions

Among the most notable updates to the employer registration service is the reduction of required documents from six to three, along with the activation of automatic notifications to employers upon the onboarding of a new Emirati employee. The system now provides ready-to-review registration data, allowing authorized representatives to verify and add any additional information before approving the request—all within less than a day. This service represents a critical first step, as an employer must be registered before any employee can be enrolled with the GPSSA.