UAE speeds up pension services: GPSSA goes fully digital for top transactions

New Maa’ashi system auto-fills data, cuts steps and issues approvals in under 24 hours.
The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has announced a major streamlining of procedures and removal of administrative burdens for three of its most frequently used services offered through the Maa’ashi digital platform. The enhanced services include employer registration, insured person registration, and pension benefits disbursement, which have now been transformed into a seamless, fully digital experience.
This transformation goes beyond simply reducing procedural steps—it fundamentally redefines the user’s role from that of a request initiator to a reviewer and approver, significantly minimizing administrative and cognitive load. The initiative aligns with the goals of the “Zero Government Bureaucracy” program and the “UAE Promise for Future Services” principles, which aim to eliminate unnecessary applications, documentation, and visits by turning services into proactive, end-to-end digital processes.
Hind Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Pensions Sector at GPSSA, said the initiative aims to eliminate redundant steps while upholding the highest standards of governance, transparency, flexibility, and efficiency in service delivery. “Our goal is to enhance customer satisfaction and align with national visions and programs designed to achieve zero government bureaucracy,” she said, noting that employers will no longer need to create new requests, as their role will be limited to reviewing and approving automatically pre-filled data.
The new services cover all federal government entities under the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR), as well as private-sector companies registered with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), and all UAE nationals employed under both systems.
Among the most notable updates to the employer registration service is the reduction of required documents from six to three, along with the activation of automatic notifications to employers upon the onboarding of a new Emirati employee. The system now provides ready-to-review registration data, allowing authorized representatives to verify and add any additional information before approving the request—all within less than a day. This service represents a critical first step, as an employer must be registered before any employee can be enrolled with the GPSSA.
For the insured person registration service, the previous process required employers to manually fill and upload a “Start of Service” form with multiple attachments for each new employee. Now, employee data is automatically received from FAHR or MoHRE, with employers receiving a digital notification for review and approval. Only one supporting document is now required, and the entire process is completed within a single business day.
Regarding the pension benefits disbursement service, what was once a lengthy process involving multiple documents, approvals, and verification steps has been completely digitized. The GPSSA now receives all data electronically, allowing the system to automatically calculate entitlements in advance. Employers then receive a digital notification to review and approve, ensuring unprecedented speed and accuracy in processing and disbursing pension benefits.
