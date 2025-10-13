UAE domestic worker visa platform to make permit issuance, renewal easier

Visas, medical, ID: UAE unifies domestic worker services on new portal
Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE), in collaboration with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, Emirates Health Services, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, and the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, has launched domestic worker services within the “Work Bundle.”
This step aligns with the government’s zero-bureaucracy approach and its commitment to delivering services that enhance customer experience, improve government efficiency, and reinforce the UAE’s global competitiveness and appeal as an ideal destination to live and work.
The new service enables the issuance, renewal, and cancellation of domestic worker residence permits in the UAE, as well as medical fitness services, through the unified digital platform of the “Work Bundle,” accessible via “Work in UAE” (workinuae.ae).
Customers can easily obtain domestic worker residency services by completing the unified service application, entering worker details and passport/ID information, signing the employment contract electronically through the platform, after which the worker undergoes the required medical examination. The results are then submitted through the platform, followed by the issuance of the Emirates ID and residence permit.
Khalil Ibrahim Al Khoori, Undersecretary for Human Resources Affairs at MoHRE, praised the high level of partnership, cooperation, and integration among all entities involved in expanding the “Work Bundle” to include “domestic worker services.” He emphasized that this supports the Zero Bureaucracy Program, in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
He added: “Launching these new services within the Work Bundle follows the major successes this bundle has already achieved. It also builds on the pioneering outcomes of introducing domestic worker services through the ‘Invest in Dubai’ platform and ‘Dubai Now’ previously. This confirms that the UAE is moving forward confidently in cementing its global leadership in integrated government services that meet customer expectations, particularly through leveraging digital transformation and artificial intelligence.”
For his part, Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, highlighted the UAE government’s new strategic direction in service delivery—integrated service bundles. He noted that the Work Bundle is a pioneering model of government cooperation and integration that enhances service leadership, facilitates customer journeys, and enables fast, convenient, and secure access to services.
He explained that reducing service channels and steps helps improve quality of life and supports the well-being and comfort of individuals. It also fulfills the goals of the federal Zero Bureaucracy Program, issued under the directives of the wise leadership. Streamlining procedures saves customers time and effort, increases their satisfaction, and allows them to redirect their human and financial resources to other aspects that enhance their quality of life. Moreover, it will undoubtedly reduce the government burden and cost of providing such services.
The Director General further stated that adding domestic worker services to the Work Bundle benefits a large segment of citizens and residents, enabling them to complete their transactions through a single platform with simple procedures that protect all rights. He commended the efforts made to achieve electronic integration between the relevant government entities and the high level of cooperation and coordination that resulted in this pioneering platform.
The “Work Bundle” is a unique and pioneering experience, providing fully integrated digital capabilities for managing employment services in the UAE through a seamless user journey. It features a unified application, a single form, and unified payment mechanisms shared among all concerned entities. It also adopts a “request information once” model, eliminates physical visits, and reduces required documents through data exchange via unified integration mechanisms. This enables proactive services for customers by leveraging government enablers such as the GSB and UAE PASS.
The UAE Government launched the “Work Bundle” last March for private sector companies through a unified channel to manage, attract, and hire employees in the private sector. The initiative was first implemented in Dubai, then expanded to all emirates. Key service features include:
• Combining 8 services from five federal and local government entities into a single journey.
• Supporting the government’s direction to develop highly efficient operating models focused on eliminating procedural bureaucracy.
The Work Bundle serves the business community by simplifying and accelerating workforce management procedures for private sector companies and consolidating them onto a single platform.
It supports the UAE’s digital transformation agenda and improves the quality of digital government services by saving time and effort for business owners and simplifying employee onboarding through a single-step data submission and document upload process. This reduces in-person visits to service centers.
The Work Bundle is among the initiatives driving qualitative improvements in ease of doing business, directly enhancing the UAE’s position in global competitiveness indicators related to business setup and management across companies of all sizes.
Furthermore, the Work Bundle improves customer experience by replacing five separate platforms with one unified platform. The initiative reduced processes from eight services into one seamless journey, cut procedural steps from 15 to five, minimized required documents from 16 to five, and reduced visits from seven to only two. Consequently, transaction completion time decreased from 30 working days to just five.
