GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE pension authority launches 10-year flexible payment plan

Extending the payment plan to ten years makes service period consolidation more accessible

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
UAE pension authority launches 10-year flexible payment plan
Supplied

The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has announced the opening of applications for consolidating previous service periods, introducing a flexible payment plan extending up to ten years for all insured individuals.

This initiative marks the second phase of implementing the Board of Directors’ resolution issued in September 2025, which extended the payment period from four to ten years to reduce the monthly installment burden on contributors.

The first phase, launched in September 2025, allowed applicants with existing requests to reschedule their monthly installments over a longer period. Starting November 3, 2025, the second phase opens applications for all insured individuals wishing to consolidate their previous service periods and settle the associated costs over ten years, provided that the monthly installment is not less than one-quarter of the contributory salary — the legal minimum threshold.

Consolidating previous service periods offers significant benefits, including maintaining service continuity by merging previous and current employment periods to meet eligibility requirements for pensions or end-of-service gratuities. It also increases the value of pensions or gratuities by adding previously uncredited years of service, and enables individuals to combine years worked at various entities governed by GPSSA’s pension laws or other applicable pension schemes — thus enhancing their chances of qualifying for the maximum pension entitlement.

Extending the payment plan to ten years makes service period consolidation more accessible and supports the long-term financial stability of insured individuals and their families, helping them build a more secure retirement future.

Applications for consolidating previous service periods can be submitted via the digital platform “Maaashi.” Applicants are advised to review the service card and user guide before registering with UAE Pass, logging in, following the required steps, and uploading the necessary documents.

For more information about the consolidation service, applicants can visit the GPSSA website to access the “Laws, Circulars, and FAQs” section. Support is also available through the live chat feature, the call center at 80010, and the Authority’s official social media channels. 

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The court also awarded Dh50,000 in compensation for the financial and emotional damage caused.

Man alters cheque to dodge payment, to repay Dh2.3m

2m read
Probation period in UAE: What you can and cannot do

Probation period in UAE: What you can and cannot do

3m read
Among the most notable updates to the employer registration service is the reduction of required documents from six to three.

UAE: GPSSA launches faster digital pension services

2m read
AWS outage disrupts payments, triggers dispute surge

AWS outage disrupts payments, triggers dispute surge

2m read