UAE pension authority launches 10-year flexible payment plan

Extending the payment plan to ten years makes service period consolidation more accessible
The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has announced the opening of applications for consolidating previous service periods, introducing a flexible payment plan extending up to ten years for all insured individuals.
This initiative marks the second phase of implementing the Board of Directors’ resolution issued in September 2025, which extended the payment period from four to ten years to reduce the monthly installment burden on contributors.
The first phase, launched in September 2025, allowed applicants with existing requests to reschedule their monthly installments over a longer period. Starting November 3, 2025, the second phase opens applications for all insured individuals wishing to consolidate their previous service periods and settle the associated costs over ten years, provided that the monthly installment is not less than one-quarter of the contributory salary — the legal minimum threshold.
Consolidating previous service periods offers significant benefits, including maintaining service continuity by merging previous and current employment periods to meet eligibility requirements for pensions or end-of-service gratuities. It also increases the value of pensions or gratuities by adding previously uncredited years of service, and enables individuals to combine years worked at various entities governed by GPSSA’s pension laws or other applicable pension schemes — thus enhancing their chances of qualifying for the maximum pension entitlement.
Extending the payment plan to ten years makes service period consolidation more accessible and supports the long-term financial stability of insured individuals and their families, helping them build a more secure retirement future.
Applications for consolidating previous service periods can be submitted via the digital platform “Maaashi.” Applicants are advised to review the service card and user guide before registering with UAE Pass, logging in, following the required steps, and uploading the necessary documents.
For more information about the consolidation service, applicants can visit the GPSSA website to access the “Laws, Circulars, and FAQs” section. Support is also available through the live chat feature, the call center at 80010, and the Authority’s official social media channels.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox