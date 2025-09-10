GOLD/FOREX
UAE launches AI-powered HR assistant to transform government services

FAHR's new system set to offer 108 services, automates 80 per cent of HR procedures

Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has unveiled an AI-powered Human Resources Assistant, a major step in the country’s drive to integrate artificial intelligence into government operations.

The initiative aims to revolutionise HR services, enhance employee experience, and improve workplace efficiency through advanced, accurate, and instantaneous service delivery.

In its first phase, the AI HR assistant will serve more than 50,000 federal employees, offer 108 services and handle 80 per cent of self-service HR procedures. It provides automatic responses to 80 per cent of HR-related inquiries, saving an estimated 170,000 work hours annually in technical and legal support.

Built on a sophisticated AI agent platform, the assistant analyses data from FAHR’s HR information management system “Bayanati” to deliver accurate, personalised answers via interactive written or voice interfaces in both Arabic and English. Employees can access services round the clock through FAHR’s website or mobile app.

FAHR’s leadership highlighted that the initiative supports the UAE’s vision towards zero bureaucracy, helps increase efficiency and position the country as a global leader in AI-driven government services.

