GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Travel & Tourism

UAE launches ‘Visit UAE’ brand to unite seven emirates under one tourism identity

Economy Ministry also unveils UAE Grand Tour platform offering 14 day trips

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ministry of Economy and Tourism launches ‘Visit UAE’ identity & ‘UAE Grand Tour’ platform at Arabian Travel Market 2026
Ministry of Economy and Tourism launches ‘Visit UAE’ identity & ‘UAE Grand Tour’ platform at Arabian Travel Market 2026
Supplied

Dubai: The UAE has launched its first unified national tourism brand, “Visit UAE”, bringing the seven emirates under a single federal tourism identity as the country seeks to strengthen its global appeal, attract more international visitors and drive further growth in the tourism sector.

The Ministry of Economy and Tourism unveiled the brand during its participation at Arabian Travel Market 2026 in Dubai, positioning the UAE as one integrated tourism destination while showcasing the distinctive attractions and experiences of each emirate under a trusted national identity.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Visit UAE is the country’s first unified tourism brand at the federal level, bringing the tourism offerings of all seven emirates under a single national brand while highlighting the distinctive attractions and experiences of each.

The ministry also launched the “UAE Grand Tour”, developed in collaboration with Rocket International, tourism authorities across the seven emirates and private sector operators. Through UAEGrandTour.com, visitors can book multi emirate itineraries of up to 14 days spanning all seven emirates, with packages combining accommodation, transport, sightseeing, meals and tourism experiences into a single integrated itinerary.

Travellers will be able to search for programmes and make direct bookings, while tour operators and travel agents will have access to booking tools to build packages for international markets.

The initiative is intended to encourage visitors to travel beyond a single emirate, increasing both the length of their stay and tourism spending. Packages will cover family, cultural, nature and adventure tourism, alongside accommodation, attractions and transport options.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, said the initiatives would unify the UAE’s tourism presence while giving visitors more options to explore multiple destinations.

The launches come as the UAE pursues its National Tourism Strategy 2031, which targets raising the sector’s contribution to gross domestic product to Dh450 billion, attracting Dh100 billion in new tourism investment and reaching 40 million hotel guests annually.

Bin Touq said the UAE was also strengthening its position as a global centre for exhibitions, conferences and international events, supported by its infrastructure and services for businesses and visitors.

The ministry also plans to expand its “World’s Coolest Winter” campaign and take it to major international markets for the first time.

Launched in 2020, the campaign has previously focused on encouraging people within the UAE to explore domestic destinations during winter. Its next edition will target overseas visitors with desert and coastal experiences, festivals, events and city breaks, capitalising on the country’s milder winter weather.

The international expansion will be integrated with Visit UAE and multi emirate tourism products as the country seeks to attract more overseas visitors and encourage them to stay longer.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Sharjah pavilion at the 33rd edition of the Arabian Travel Market held in Dubai World Trade Centre

Sharjah tourism set for faster growth with new projects

1h ago3m read
The 33rd edition of the Arabian Travel Market held in Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai tourism eyes sustained growth beyond recovery

4m read
Sheikh Hamdan reviewed a number of participating stands and exhibits and was briefed on developments and trends shaping the international travel and tourism industry.

Hamdan visits Arabian Travel Market 2026 in Dubai

2m read
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, visited Arabian Travel Market 2026, which brought together exhibitors from 80 countries.

Dubai welcomes 7 million tourists in eight months

1m read