Economy Ministry also unveils UAE Grand Tour platform offering 14 day trips
Dubai: The UAE has launched its first unified national tourism brand, “Visit UAE”, bringing the seven emirates under a single federal tourism identity as the country seeks to strengthen its global appeal, attract more international visitors and drive further growth in the tourism sector.
The Ministry of Economy and Tourism unveiled the brand during its participation at Arabian Travel Market 2026 in Dubai, positioning the UAE as one integrated tourism destination while showcasing the distinctive attractions and experiences of each emirate under a trusted national identity.
Visit UAE is the country’s first unified tourism brand at the federal level, bringing the tourism offerings of all seven emirates under a single national brand while highlighting the distinctive attractions and experiences of each.
The ministry also launched the “UAE Grand Tour”, developed in collaboration with Rocket International, tourism authorities across the seven emirates and private sector operators. Through UAEGrandTour.com, visitors can book multi emirate itineraries of up to 14 days spanning all seven emirates, with packages combining accommodation, transport, sightseeing, meals and tourism experiences into a single integrated itinerary.
Travellers will be able to search for programmes and make direct bookings, while tour operators and travel agents will have access to booking tools to build packages for international markets.
The initiative is intended to encourage visitors to travel beyond a single emirate, increasing both the length of their stay and tourism spending. Packages will cover family, cultural, nature and adventure tourism, alongside accommodation, attractions and transport options.
Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, said the initiatives would unify the UAE’s tourism presence while giving visitors more options to explore multiple destinations.
The launches come as the UAE pursues its National Tourism Strategy 2031, which targets raising the sector’s contribution to gross domestic product to Dh450 billion, attracting Dh100 billion in new tourism investment and reaching 40 million hotel guests annually.
Bin Touq said the UAE was also strengthening its position as a global centre for exhibitions, conferences and international events, supported by its infrastructure and services for businesses and visitors.
The ministry also plans to expand its “World’s Coolest Winter” campaign and take it to major international markets for the first time.
Launched in 2020, the campaign has previously focused on encouraging people within the UAE to explore domestic destinations during winter. Its next edition will target overseas visitors with desert and coastal experiences, festivals, events and city breaks, capitalising on the country’s milder winter weather.
The international expansion will be integrated with Visit UAE and multi emirate tourism products as the country seeks to attract more overseas visitors and encourage them to stay longer.