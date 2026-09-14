New booking platform packages hotels, transfers, tours and meals across seven emirates
Dubai: Visitors to the UAE can now book an 11-day trip covering all seven emirates through a new national tourism platform, with packages starting from Dh10,446 per person.
UAEGrandTour.com went live on Monday with bookable packages combining hotels, transport, sightseeing, meals and experiences into a single itinerary.
Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism, told Gulf News in an exclusive interview at Arabian Travel Market 2026 that the initiative is designed to encourage travellers to see more of the country and stay longer.
“Well, we have a very important initiative we launched today. It's called the UAE Grand tour.com. It's an initiative that makes people look at the UAE from a grand tour perspective.”
The platform currently features different ways of travelling around the country, including Grand Classic, Grand Adventure, Grand Beaches, Grand Eco Friendly and Grand Family.
“We have the packages made for 10 nights that you can stay in the UAE and you can tour the Seven Embrace,” Al Marri said.
The Grand Classic package runs for 11 days and 10 nights, with the listed price starting from Dh10,446 per person, or Dh20,891 for two adults.
The package includes 10 nights in selected four and five-star hotels, daily breakfast and other meals specified in the itinerary, private air-conditioned transport and an English-speaking driver guide.
Sightseeing tours and entrance fees listed in the programme are included, alongside a traditional abra ride across Dubai Creek, lunch aboard the QE2 and a desert safari featuring dune bashing, a camel ride and BBQ dinner.
Bottled water during tours and local taxes are also included.
International flights, UAE visa charges where applicable, travel insurance, Tourism Dirham fees, personal expenses and gratuities are excluded.
The tour starts and finishes at Dubai International Airport, requires a minimum of two adults and travellers need passports valid for six months.
Al Marri said the platform differs from services that simply produce suggested itineraries and leave travellers to book each component separately.
“It's live. You can actually book.”
He said travellers can pay through the platform and receive vouchers by email, and they can also add extra experiences and days to the trip.
The Grand Classic itinerary begins with two days in Dubai, covering destinations including Al Fahidi Historical District, Al Shindagha Museum, Dubai Creek, the Gold and Spice Souks, the QE2, Palm Jumeirah, Madinat Jumeirah and Dubai Mall.
Day three takes travellers through Sharjah and Ajman, with stops including the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization, Blue Souk, Al Noor Mosque, Heart of Sharjah, Ajman Corniche and Ajman Museum.
The tour then moves east towards Fujairah, with visits to the Hajar Mountains, Masafi, Fujairah Fort and Al Bidyah Mosque before a leisure day by the Indian Ocean.
Ras Al Khaimah follows, with time at Al Marjan Island and a desert safari featuring a 4x4 dune drive, camel ride, dinner and entertainment.
Travellers then head to Abu Dhabi, passing through Umm Al Quwain on the journey.
The Abu Dhabi programme includes Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the Corniche, Mamsha Al Saadiyat and Qasr Al Watan, followed by a full-day visit to Al Ain covering Al Ain Oasis, Qasr Al Muwaiji and Al Jahili Fort.
The trip ends on day 11 with a private airport transfer.
Al Marri said the launch comes while the UAE tourism industry begins to see some recovery following recent regional disruption, with the final four months of the year particularly important for the sector.
“What we saw in the last month or so, we saw some recovery happening, but our tourism sector industry really depends on September, October, November, December. The reason is basically the weather.”
He pointed to the UAE’s annual Coolest Winter campaign in December and January and said he expects tourism activity to pick up over the coming months.
“And I think we're going to see the pickup happening in the next couple of months. That's when our tourism sector and industry really thrives.”
Al Marri said the strength of attendance at Arabian Travel Market was also an indication of continued international interest in the UAE’s travel and tourism sector.