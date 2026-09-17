Travel and tourism contribution rises 3% as UAE pushes sustainable tourism growth
Dubai: The UAE travel and tourism sector contributed about Dh251.3 billion to the national economy in 2025, up 3 per cent from a year earlier, while international visitor spending reached about Dh209 billion, underscoring the sector’s growing economic weight.
The 2025 contribution was also more than 22.2 per cent above 2019 levels, according to figures reviewed by the Emirates Tourism Council at a meeting chaired by Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, on the sidelines of Arabian Travel Market 2026.
The council reviewed the sector’s performance and discussed measures to better integrate the national tourism ecosystem, coordinate promotional efforts and strengthen the UAE’s competitiveness in regional and international markets.
Bin Touq said the UAE would continue diversifying tourism products and developing new solutions to attract visitors, supported by its infrastructure and range of destinations and experiences.
The efforts form part of the National Tourism Strategy 2031, which seeks to increase the sector’s contribution to gross domestic product to Dh450 billion, attract Dh100 billion in new tourism investment and reach 40 million hotel guests annually.
Sustainable tourism was a key focus of the meeting, with the council discussing implementation of the recently announced National Ecotourism Policy, which seeks to balance tourism’s economic benefits with the protection of natural resources and ecosystems.
The UAE has 55 nature reserves, while 4,900 hectares of desert, mountain and coastal areas have been rehabilitated, providing a broader base for nature-based tourism.
The council also discussed creating a unified national safety standard for coastal areas covering beaches, waterfronts and marine activities, alongside plans to expand coastal and nature-based tourism offerings.
Members agreed to complete a review of the environmental policy within 30 days, with each emirate nominating a flagship experience as part of efforts to diversify nature and coastal tourism.
The council also examined plans to expand tourism beyond major cities, including cooperation with the Emirates Villages project and drawing on the UN Tourism Best Tourism Villages programme.
The initiative is intended to identify emerging villages and destinations, develop their tourism potential and spread the economic benefits of visitor growth across more areas of the country.