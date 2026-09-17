GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Travel & Tourism

UAE tourism sector contributes Dh251.3bn to economy as international visitor spend hits Dh209bn

Travel and tourism contribution rises 3% as UAE pushes sustainable tourism growth

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The 2025 contribution was also more than 22.2 per cent above 2019 levels, according to figures reviewed by the Emirates Tourism Council at a meeting chaired by Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, on the sidelines of Arabian Travel Market 2026.
The 2025 contribution was also more than 22.2 per cent above 2019 levels, according to figures reviewed by the Emirates Tourism Council at a meeting chaired by Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, on the sidelines of Arabian Travel Market 2026.

Dubai: The UAE travel and tourism sector contributed about Dh251.3 billion to the national economy in 2025, up 3 per cent from a year earlier, while international visitor spending reached about Dh209 billion, underscoring the sector’s growing economic weight.

The 2025 contribution was also more than 22.2 per cent above 2019 levels, according to figures reviewed by the Emirates Tourism Council at a meeting chaired by Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, on the sidelines of Arabian Travel Market 2026.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The council reviewed the sector’s performance and discussed measures to better integrate the national tourism ecosystem, coordinate promotional efforts and strengthen the UAE’s competitiveness in regional and international markets.

Bin Touq said the UAE would continue diversifying tourism products and developing new solutions to attract visitors, supported by its infrastructure and range of destinations and experiences.

The efforts form part of the National Tourism Strategy 2031, which seeks to increase the sector’s contribution to gross domestic product to Dh450 billion, attract Dh100 billion in new tourism investment and reach 40 million hotel guests annually.

Sustainable tourism was a key focus of the meeting, with the council discussing implementation of the recently announced National Ecotourism Policy, which seeks to balance tourism’s economic benefits with the protection of natural resources and ecosystems.

The UAE has 55 nature reserves, while 4,900 hectares of desert, mountain and coastal areas have been rehabilitated, providing a broader base for nature-based tourism.

The council also discussed creating a unified national safety standard for coastal areas covering beaches, waterfronts and marine activities, alongside plans to expand coastal and nature-based tourism offerings.

Members agreed to complete a review of the environmental policy within 30 days, with each emirate nominating a flagship experience as part of efforts to diversify nature and coastal tourism.

The council also examined plans to expand tourism beyond major cities, including cooperation with the Emirates Villages project and drawing on the UN Tourism Best Tourism Villages programme.

The initiative is intended to identify emerging villages and destinations, develop their tourism potential and spread the economic benefits of visitor growth across more areas of the country.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE seeks stronger global tourism partnerships

UAE seeks stronger global tourism partnerships

2m read
The 33rd edition of the Arabian Travel Market held in Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai tourism eyes sustained growth beyond recovery

4m read
The ministerial debate on the Global Stage at this years ATM

UAE says tourism is ready to take off

3m read
UAE, Sri Lanka discuss tourism, hospitality ties

UAE, Sri Lanka discuss tourism, hospitality ties

2m read