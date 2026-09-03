This was discussed during a meeting between Bin Touq and Sri Lanka’s Minister
Abu Dhabi: The UAE and Sri Lanka have discussed opportunities to expand the tourism and investment partnership between the two countries, facilitate tourist flows, and exchange expertise to develop hospitality services and hotel activities.
Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, affirmed that the UAE is keen to continue strengthening bilateral relations with Sri Lanka across various economic, investment, and tourism fields, reflecting the depth and robustness of their shared ties and supporting enhanced cooperation in vital sectors that are a priority on both countries' development agendas.
Bin Touq’s remarks came during a meeting held with Vijitha Herath, Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, at the Ministry's headquarters in Dubai.
The two ministers discussed opportunities to expand the tourism and investment partnership between the two countries and to strengthen cooperation in the tourism and hospitality sectors in the coming phase, including facilitating tourist flows and exchanging expertise to develop hospitality services and hotel activities, thereby contributing to enhancing the role of these fields in the sustainable economic growth of both friendly nations.
"The tourism sector constitutes one of the key sectors for enhancing the pathways of economic cooperation between the two countries. The UAE received more than 43,333 Sri Lankan visitors during the first five months of 2026, whilst the number of visitors from Sri Lanka to the country reached 153,430 in 2025”, Bin Touq said.
The number of direct flights between the two countries reached 107 flights per week, which underscores the country's standing as a distinguished tourism destination, reflects the vibrancy of travel and connectivity between the two friendly peoples, and supports achieving the objectives of the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031 to become the world's leading tourism identity over the next decade, Bin Touq added.
Bin Touq briefed his Sri Lankan counterpart on the UAE's vision for developing the tourism, travel, hospitality, and aviation sectors, relying on innovation and sustainability in delivering tourism services to visitors from all over the world, and expanding tourism partnerships with prominent regional and global markets. He also highlighted ongoing efforts aimed at developing tourism infrastructure, ports, and airports in line with the best global practices, thereby reinforcing the country's standing as a leading tourism destination regionally and internationally.
Bin Touq highlighted the most promising investment opportunities in the UAE’s tourism sector, and the attractive and stimulating investment environment it offers for the growth of tourism investments, in addition to its world-class tourism assets.
He emphasised the importance of enhancing mutual investments in the fields of tourism, hospitality, hotels, resorts, and leisure activities, and leveraging the successful expertise and experiences of both sides, thereby contributing to the development of tourism projects and supporting the sustainable growth of this vital sector in both countries.