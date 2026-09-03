GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS

UAE, Sri Lanka discuss opportunities to strengthen cooperation in tourism and hospitality sectors

This was discussed during a meeting between Bin Touq and Sri Lanka’s Minister

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE, Sri Lanka discuss opportunities to strengthen cooperation in tourism and hospitality sectors
Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The UAE and Sri Lanka have discussed opportunities to expand the tourism and investment partnership between the two countries, facilitate tourist flows, and exchange expertise to develop hospitality services and hotel activities.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, affirmed that the UAE is keen to continue strengthening bilateral relations with Sri Lanka across various economic, investment, and tourism fields, reflecting the depth and robustness of their shared ties and supporting enhanced cooperation in vital sectors that are a priority on both countries' development agendas.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Bin Touq’s remarks came during a meeting held with Vijitha Herath, Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, at the Ministry's headquarters in Dubai.

The two ministers discussed opportunities to expand the tourism and investment partnership between the two countries and to strengthen cooperation in the tourism and hospitality sectors in the coming phase, including facilitating tourist flows and exchanging expertise to develop hospitality services and hotel activities, thereby contributing to enhancing the role of these fields in the sustainable economic growth of both friendly nations.

 "The tourism sector constitutes one of the key sectors for enhancing the pathways of economic cooperation between the two countries. The UAE received more than 43,333 Sri Lankan visitors during the first five months of 2026, whilst the number of visitors from Sri Lanka to the country reached 153,430 in 2025”, Bin Touq said.

The number of direct flights between the two countries reached 107 flights per week, which underscores the country's standing as a distinguished tourism destination, reflects the vibrancy of travel and connectivity between the two friendly peoples, and supports achieving the objectives of the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031 to become the world's leading tourism identity over the next decade, Bin Touq added.

Bin Touq briefed his Sri Lankan counterpart on the UAE's vision for developing the tourism, travel, hospitality, and aviation sectors, relying on innovation and sustainability in delivering tourism services to visitors from all over the world, and expanding tourism partnerships with prominent regional and global markets. He also highlighted ongoing efforts aimed at developing tourism infrastructure, ports, and airports in line with the best global practices, thereby reinforcing the country's standing as a leading tourism destination regionally and internationally.

Bin Touq highlighted the most promising investment opportunities in the UAE’s tourism sector, and the attractive and stimulating investment environment it offers for the growth of tourism investments, in addition to its world-class tourism assets.

He emphasised the importance of enhancing mutual investments in the fields of tourism, hospitality, hotels, resorts, and leisure activities, and leveraging the successful expertise and experiences of both sides, thereby contributing to the development of tourism projects and supporting the sustainable growth of this vital sector in both countries.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Sri Lanka opens ports and free zones to UAE capital

Sri Lanka opens ports and free zones to UAE capital

5m read
India to host first Women’s Champions Trophy in 2027

India to host first Women’s Champions Trophy in 2027

2m read
The ministers discussed opportunities to expand collaboration in key sectors of mutual interest.

UAE, Syria discuss stronger economic cooperation now

2m read
UAE, India discuss ways to boost tourism cooperation

UAE, India discuss ways to boost tourism cooperation

3m read