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UAE seeks deeper tourism ties with Bahrain, Uzbekistan and EU

Talks focus on joint tourism products, visitor flows and transport links

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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UAE seeks deeper tourism ties with Bahrain, Uzbekistan and EU

Dubai: The UAE is seeking to deepen tourism partnerships with Bahrain, Uzbekistan and the European Union, focusing on new tourism products, increased visitor flows and stronger transport links as it pushes ahead with plans to expand the sector.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, held separate meetings with Fatima bint Jaafar Al Sairaf, Bahrain's Minister of Tourism , Abdulaziz Akkulov, Uzbekistan Tourism Committee Chairman, and Apostolos Tzitzikostas, European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism, on the sidelines of Arabian Travel Market 2026 in Dubai.

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Bin Touq and Al Sairafi discussed expanding cooperation on tourism products, sharing statistics and data and diversifying tourism and promotional programmes to increase visitor flows between the UAE and Bahrain.

The minister said the two Gulf countries could capitalise on the region’s heritage, natural and archaeological attractions, as well as investment opportunities, to support sustainable tourism growth.

In talks with Akkulov, the UAE and Uzbekistan explored expanding partnerships in tourism projects and activities, with a focus on increasing two way visitor traffic and sharing successful industry practices.

The discussions come as both countries seek to strengthen broader economic and tourism links.

Bin Touq also met Tzitzikostas to discuss the role of transport in driving tourism growth and improving connectivity between destinations.

The two officials focused on facilitating visitor movement and developing sustainable transport solutions that could improve the travel experience and strengthen the tourism sector’s competitiveness.

They also highlighted Arabian Travel Market as a platform for tourism and transport stakeholders to exchange expertise and explore innovative approaches to common challenges.

The meetings form part of the UAE’s efforts to expand international tourism partnerships and strengthen cooperation on sustainable tourism as it seeks to increase the sector’s contribution to the national economy.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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