Talks focus on joint tourism products, visitor flows and transport links
Dubai: The UAE is seeking to deepen tourism partnerships with Bahrain, Uzbekistan and the European Union, focusing on new tourism products, increased visitor flows and stronger transport links as it pushes ahead with plans to expand the sector.
Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, held separate meetings with Fatima bint Jaafar Al Sairaf, Bahrain's Minister of Tourism , Abdulaziz Akkulov, Uzbekistan Tourism Committee Chairman, and Apostolos Tzitzikostas, European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism, on the sidelines of Arabian Travel Market 2026 in Dubai.
Bin Touq and Al Sairafi discussed expanding cooperation on tourism products, sharing statistics and data and diversifying tourism and promotional programmes to increase visitor flows between the UAE and Bahrain.
The minister said the two Gulf countries could capitalise on the region’s heritage, natural and archaeological attractions, as well as investment opportunities, to support sustainable tourism growth.
In talks with Akkulov, the UAE and Uzbekistan explored expanding partnerships in tourism projects and activities, with a focus on increasing two way visitor traffic and sharing successful industry practices.
The discussions come as both countries seek to strengthen broader economic and tourism links.
Bin Touq also met Tzitzikostas to discuss the role of transport in driving tourism growth and improving connectivity between destinations.
The two officials focused on facilitating visitor movement and developing sustainable transport solutions that could improve the travel experience and strengthen the tourism sector’s competitiveness.
They also highlighted Arabian Travel Market as a platform for tourism and transport stakeholders to exchange expertise and explore innovative approaches to common challenges.
The meetings form part of the UAE’s efforts to expand international tourism partnerships and strengthen cooperation on sustainable tourism as it seeks to increase the sector’s contribution to the national economy.