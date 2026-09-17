EU plans social media restrictions for children under 13

Children aged 13 to 15 could face one-hour daily limits under proposed age-based rules
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that the European Union plans to bar children under 13 from using social media as part of efforts to protect young people from online risks.
Speaking during her annual State of the Union address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, von der Leyen outlined plans for age-based restrictions on social media use.
Under the proposed rules, children aged 13 to under 15 would be allowed to use limited-feature ‘mini accounts’, set up and supervised by parents or guardians. Their daily use would be capped at one hour.
Users aged 15 to under 18 would be subject to safety measures built into platforms by design.
Von der Leyen said technology companies would also have to show that their platforms were safe for children.
The European Commission is due to formally propose the EU Kids Act on Thursday. The legislation is expected to introduce different levels of protection based on age.
The proposal comes amid growing concerns over the impact of social media on children and the risks they face online.