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EU plans social media restrictions for children under 13

Children aged 13 to 15 could face one-hour daily limits under proposed age-based rules

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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New rules would require platforms to introduce stronger protections based on users’ ages.
New rules would require platforms to introduce stronger protections based on users’ ages.
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European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that the European Union plans to bar children under 13 from using social media as part of efforts to protect young people from online risks.

Speaking during her annual State of the Union address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, von der Leyen outlined plans for age-based restrictions on social media use.

Under the proposed rules, children aged 13 to under 15 would be allowed to use limited-feature ‘mini accounts’, set up and supervised by parents or guardians. Their daily use would be capped at one hour.

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Users aged 15 to under 18 would be subject to safety measures built into platforms by design.

Von der Leyen said technology companies would also have to show that their platforms were safe for children.

The European Commission is due to formally propose the EU Kids Act on Thursday. The legislation is expected to introduce different levels of protection based on age.

The proposal comes amid growing concerns over the impact of social media on children and the risks they face online.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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