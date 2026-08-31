Could Pakistan restrict social media for under-16s? Court seeks answers

The court on Monday sought responses from the federal government and key regulators after being told that Pakistan currently has no specific legislation regulating children’s access to social media, even as countries around the world tighten protections for minors online.

The petitioner’s counsel told the court that while Pemra could take action on the basis of complaints, there was no specific legislation regulating children’s access to social media.

The case comes as governments around the world grapple with how far they should go in restricting children’s access to social media.

It also cites proposed restrictions involving under-16s in New Zealand and Spain as evidence of what it describes as an emerging international trend towards stronger protection of children online.

The petitioner also relied on the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and General Comment No. 25, which addresses children’s rights in the digital environment.

Rather than asking the court simply to block particular content or platforms, the petition seeks a system governing who can open social media accounts, how their age is verified and what responsibility platforms have when their users are children.

UAE — Under 15 : The UAE has approved a ban on personal social media accounts for children below 15, with platforms given a 12-month transition period to implement the new rules. Those aged 15 to under 16 will be allowed access with enhanced safeguards.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.