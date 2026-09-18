The change means people using vehicles that are up to 20 years old can now register for the subsidy. When the scheme was detailed earlier this week, motorcycles and three-wheelers were required to have been registered on or after January 1, 2011.

When Shehbaz unveiled the programme on September 13, petrol was selling at Rs375.82 per litre and high-speed diesel at Rs403.32 per litre. At that petrol price, the Rs100 subsidy reduced the cost of fuel covered by the scheme to Rs275.82 per litre for eligible users.

The subsidy first took effect in Islamabad at midnight at the start of September 15, before being extended across the rest of Pakistan, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, at midnight at the start of September 17.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.