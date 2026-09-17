Pakistan unveils sweeping austerity measures as fuel prices soar

Under the conservation framework, shops, markets and shopping malls are to close by 9pm, while restaurants and cafés can operate until 11pm, with provincial and regional governments responsible for implementing the business restrictions in their jurisdictions, according to Dawn and Geo News.

The measures come as Pakistan faces another sharp increase in fuel prices amid disruption to global energy supplies caused by the Iran conflict and restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The government has linked recent fuel-price increases to volatility in international markets. Pakistan, a major energy importer, has been particularly exposed to the surge in oil and gas costs caused by the Middle East conflict.

Fuel allocations for official vehicles are being cut by 50 per cent for three months, while operational vehicles belonging to the armed forces, law-enforcement agencies, essential services and other specified organisations are exempt.

The government has also imposed restrictions on purchases of vehicles and durable goods, while non-essential recurring expenditure is being cut by 5 per cent for the 2026-27 fiscal year.

Foreign travel by federal officials has been restricted for three months, with limited exceptions. Where overseas representation is essential, Pakistan’s ambassadors or high commissioners are expected to represent the country where possible.

The renewed conservation push comes as Pakistan attempts to cushion ordinary consumers from the energy shock. A separate government scheme offering Rs100-per-litre relief to motorcycles, rickshaws and cars up to 800cc was rolled out nationwide from September 17.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.