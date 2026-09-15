GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Dubai

Pakistani expats in UAE warned: Avoid these fake NADRA websites

Public warned not to share passport, biometric or payment data on fake portals

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Victims urged to contact cybercrime units, consumer bodies and NADRA immediately
Victims urged to contact cybercrime units, consumer bodies and NADRA immediately
X

The Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai has issued a public advisory warning Pakistani citizens, particularly those living overseas, against unauthorised websites misusing the name of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

The consulate urged citizens not to share personal, passport, biometric or payment information on websites claiming to provide NADRA services.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Websites flagged in advisory

The advisory lists several online portals that it says are unlawfully using NADRA's name. Citizens have been advised not to enter their details on the following websites:

  • nadracardcenter.co.uk

  • nadracardmanchester.co.uk

  • nadracardsolutions.com

  • nadracardcentre.com

  • nadra-online.com

  • nadracardcenter.com

  • nadracardsservices.co.uk

  • nadracardlondon.co.uk

  • nadracardbirmingham.co.uk

  • nadraonlinecard.co.uk

  • nadraregistration.co.uk

  • nadraguidelines.com

  • nadraguide.com.pk

  • nadrasolutions.co.uk

  • nadracenters.co.uk

The consulate specifically warned against sharing passport details, fingerprints and payment information on these platforms.

What to do if you shared your details

Pakistani citizens who have already provided personal information to any of the listed websites have been advised to immediately contact their local cybercrime units and consumer protection authorities.

They can also lodge a complaint with NADRA, according to the advisory.

What NADRA services cover

NADRA is Pakistan's national authority responsible for citizen registration and legal identity management. It maintains the country's central identity database and issues documents including the Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC), National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) and Pakistan Origin Card (POC).

Other services include the Child Registration Certificate (CRC), Juvenile Card, Family Registration Certificate (FRC) and cancellation certificates.

The advisory also states that NADRA services are available strictly through prior appointments.

Related Topics:
UAEPakistanDubaiPakistani expats

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Planning on remitting Indian rupee, Pakistan rupee or Philippine peso? Here’s how you can take advantage of remittance-beneficial rates and when.

Dirham gains against INR, PKR and PHP. Remit now?

1m read
The change, which took effect on August 14, is aimed at making identity verification more practical while reducing Pakistan’s reliance on imported technology.

What Pakistan’s new chipless ID card means for you

3m read
Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, Shafqat Ali Khan, joins community members in celebrating Pakistan’s Independence Day at the Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

Pakistani expats celebrate Independence Day in UAE

2m read
Hussain Muhammed, Consul General of Pakistan to Dubai and the Northern Emirates

Independence Day message from Pakistan Consul General

2m read