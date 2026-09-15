Pakistani expats in UAE warned: Avoid these fake NADRA websites

Public warned not to share passport, biometric or payment data on fake portals
The Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai has issued a public advisory warning Pakistani citizens, particularly those living overseas, against unauthorised websites misusing the name of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).
The consulate urged citizens not to share personal, passport, biometric or payment information on websites claiming to provide NADRA services.
The advisory lists several online portals that it says are unlawfully using NADRA's name. Citizens have been advised not to enter their details on the following websites:
nadracardcenter.co.uk
nadracardmanchester.co.uk
nadracardsolutions.com
nadracardcentre.com
nadra-online.com
nadracardcenter.com
nadracardsservices.co.uk
nadracardlondon.co.uk
nadracardbirmingham.co.uk
nadraonlinecard.co.uk
nadraregistration.co.uk
nadraguidelines.com
nadraguide.com.pk
nadrasolutions.co.uk
nadracenters.co.uk
The consulate specifically warned against sharing passport details, fingerprints and payment information on these platforms.
Pakistani citizens who have already provided personal information to any of the listed websites have been advised to immediately contact their local cybercrime units and consumer protection authorities.
They can also lodge a complaint with NADRA, according to the advisory.
NADRA is Pakistan's national authority responsible for citizen registration and legal identity management. It maintains the country's central identity database and issues documents including the Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC), National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) and Pakistan Origin Card (POC).
Other services include the Child Registration Certificate (CRC), Juvenile Card, Family Registration Certificate (FRC) and cancellation certificates.
The advisory also states that NADRA services are available strictly through prior appointments.