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No trip to Pakistan: Punjab land services now available in UAE

Facility allows expatriates to obtain Fards and property records without going to Pakistan

Last updated:
A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
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Pakistani expatriates from Punjab can now access their key property records at their country's missions in UAE.
Pakistani expatriates from Punjab can now access their key property records at their country's missions in UAE.

Abu Dhabi: Pakistani expatriates in the UAE can now obtain official land ownership records from Punjab without travelling to Pakistan, following the launch of Punjab Land Record Services at the Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai.

The facility, introduced in collaboration with the Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA), is aimed at making property-related services more accessible to the large Pakistani community in the UAE, particularly those who own land, houses or other property in Punjab.

Pakistani missions in the UAE have already begun issuing Fards, official records used to establish land ownership, marking the operational launch of the new service.

Benefits

The initiative is expected to save overseas Pakistanis the time, cost and logistical difficulties associated with travelling to Pakistan to obtain land records. It also provides them with access to an official government service closer to where they live and work.

For Pakistani expatriates, land and property matters can often require dealing with government offices in their home districts in Punjab. Obtaining ownership records may be necessary for property transactions, inheritance and succession matters, verification of ownership and other legal or administrative procedures.

By making PLRA services available through Pakistan’s diplomatic missions in the UAE, expatriates can now initiate or obtain key land-record documentation without having to make a separate trip to Pakistan.

Convenience

The move is also significant for overseas Pakistanis who live in the UAE for extended periods and may find it difficult to personally visit revenue offices in Punjab. The availability of the service through the Embassy and Consulate is intended to improve convenience, transparency and efficiency in dealing with property-related matters.

The launch forms part of the Government of Pakistan’s wider efforts to improve public-service delivery for overseas Pakistanis by expanding digital and institutional access to essential government services outside the country.

The Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai have advised Pakistani nationals interested in using the facility to contact their respective 24/7 helplines for further information or visit the missions during office hours.

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