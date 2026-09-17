Abu Dhabi after 35 years: Pakistani expat’s love letter to the city she calls home — ‘You won't get lost here'

As a fellow Abu Dhabi resident, we get into an excited conversation about the Emirate, and its gentle quiet. She too, appreciates the silence; and it had always been so, as she says. There's something almost nostalgic in the way she talks about that stillness, as though it's a quality the city has managed to hold onto even as everything around it has multiplied, the towers, the traffic, the sheer number of people who now call it home. Sketching her early days, Sohail, who lives in the Tourist Club Area, one of the oldest parts of Abu Dhabi, says, "The best part was that it was all so simple. Now it is much more modernised with highways. We've got the world class malls, too."