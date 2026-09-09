New to Abu Dhabi? 15 places worth the drive, from old-school kunafa spots to coffees in cat cafes

From theme parks to quiet canals, a newcomer’s guide to Abu Dhabi’s real fun
So you've moved to Abu Dhabi, done the museums and the mosque, and you're starting to wonder if the emirate is a little too quiet next to Dubai's vibrance. Fair question, but you're asking it too early. The fun here isn't stacked on one strip where you can see it from the highway; it's scattered across islands and canals, waiting for someone to actually go looking. This is that list.
Craving a proper, sit-down evening of Japanese food after a long week? We've got the spot, right on the sand. Need to disappear into a mall for an entire day, food, games, maybe an escape room, and resurface only when you're good and ready? We've got that too. Adrenaline, quiet mornings, thirty-five-year-old kunafa shops downtown: it's all here, you just haven't been pointed at it yet.
Saadiyat gets talked about for its museums and its beaches, but the stretch of waterfront promenade called Mamsha Al Saadiyat has quietly become one of the best short walks in the city, a cluster of restaurants and cafés facing the sea, built for a slow evening.
You can try Niri, a Japanese restaurant and highball bar, a Michelin Plate distinction and a spot on the World's 50 Best Restaurants MENA list. Order the yakitori, the chef's moriawase, and a yuzu-and-sake cocktail, the miso soup, and you've got the full Niri experience.
Apart from Niri, the Mamsha strip fills out with a genuinely varied cluster of restaurants and cafés, enough that you could do a different cuisine every visit for a month and not repeat yourself. And even on nights you don't book a table anywhere, the walk itself is the point. It's breezy, lined with low-key lighting, and ocean.
Pier71's cluster of restaurants and bars, a three-kilometre boardwalk, and enough neon and open-air seating to make it feel like a proper night out rather than a mall extension.
Daikan Izakaya brings the Japanese side of things, sizzling robata grills, ramen, and the kind of izakaya energy that gets louder as the night goes on. Just along the boardwalk, Mediterranean restaurant Paradiso brings a pedigree to the table. Around them sits a whole trilogy of Buddha-Bar concepts, plus Hunter & Barrel, The Lighthouse, so whatever mood you're chasing, the as Bay has a corner for it.
But don't skip the free version of the night out: the boardwalk walk along the bay itself, at sunset, with Etihad Arena lit up on one side and the water on the other, costs nothing and might be the best fifteen minutes of the whole evening.
Yas Island is Abu Dhabi's theme-park brain, and it earns the reputation.
Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi — an indoor park built around DC and Looney Tunes characters, air-conditioned against the heat, which matters more than you would think nine months of the year. Try the Green Lantern ride, it's a popular favourite. Or maybe, the Riddler twisted ride too, or if you like something a little softer, head for the merch, eat good ice-cream and munch on some chikcne.
Yas Waterworld — waterslides and a proper wave pool, we would say try out the LIWA drop, if you feel particularly adventurous. It's a direct drop into a water slide. Otherwise, there's some surf boarding practice and a lot of room for ice-cream.
Ferrari World Abu Dhabi — home to Formula Rossa, one of the fastest roller coasters on the planet, plus enough Ferrari-branded everything to satisfy anyone who has ever dreamed in red.
And then there's CLYMB Abu Dhabi, the world's largest indoor skydiving chamber under one roof alongside an indoor climbing wall.
For something a notch calmer but still active, Al Forsan International Sports Resort rounds things out with go-karting for the competitive streak in the group, plus archery and shooting ranges if you want to feel like you've accomplished something with your hands by the end of the day. It's a good half-day stop for a group that can't agree on one activity, everyone finds their thing there.
Abu Dhabi's malls do double duty as entertainment venues, and you can spend a full day at one.
Yas Mall is the big one — anchor to Yas Island, huge retail footprint, and conveniently close enough to Ferrari World and Waterworld that a shopping trip and a theme-park day can share a car park.
Abu Dhabi Mall, closer to the city center, has games arcades scattered through it and. for something different, Prison Island, an escape-room concept built around a jailbreak theme. It's a solid rainy-day (or blazing-hot-day) plan with a group: work the puzzles, then go eat.
Dalma Mall serves the western side of the city with the same reliable mix of retail, food court, and cinema that keeps it a steady weekend option for residents in that part of town.
Then there's Deerfields Mall, out toward Al Bahya, which is smaller and quieter than the Yas or Marina malls. It's home to a proper Restaurant Walk — an outdoor dining strip that includes Off the Hook, a seafood-boil spot known for messy, no-cutlery seafood platters you dig into with your hands, alongside a Grand Cinemas multiplex for catching whatever's new.
Not every good spot in Abu Dhabi is built for noise. Art House Café in Al Bateen is the antidote to the theme-park pace, a low-key café in one of the city's older, more residential neighborhoods.
The canal walk behind the Al Raha buildings is another one locals keep to themselves: A flat, scenic path where people skate, jog, or just walk and take in the water view, with none of the crowd you'd find on Yas Island on a Friday night.
And in Al Muneera, tucked among a cluster of shops and Japanese restaurants, there's a cat café, exactly what it sounds like, coffee with feline company, plus a Costa nearby for anyone who just wants a fast cup on the way through. It's a small, easy-to-miss pocket of the city, and that's rather the point.
Al Qana, strung along the Khor Al Maqta canal near the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, has a different energy from Yas Bay or Saadiyat, smaller-scale, a little more low-key, filled with quaint restaurants and small cafés rather than headline-grabbing brands.
The waterfront promenade runs about 2.4 kilometers, anchored by the National Aquarium (one of the largest in the Middle East) and a cinema, but the real charm is in wandering: Italian trattorias, Lebanese mezze spots with marina views, sushi counters, and cafés, along the water.
For all the new waterfront developments, some of Abu Dhabi's best food is still downtown, in the older parts of the city, and that especially goes for kunafa. Several of the city's kunafa spots downtown have been serving the same sweet, cheese-and-syrup dessert for over 35 years, making them some of the oldest continuously running food institutions in Abu Dhabi. If you want a taste of the city before the islands and the theme parks arrived, that's where to find it. Check out Al Aqssa Sweets at Salam Street,Tourist Club, Al Zahiyah or at Khalidya branch.
Abu Dhabi rewards the people willing to drive a little further and look a little closer. The theme parks get you in the door, but the cafés, the canal walks, and the thirty-five-year-old kunafa shop are what make it feel like a city you actually live in.