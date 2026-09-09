New to Abu Dhabi? 15 places worth the drive, from old-school kunafa spots to coffees in cat cafes

For all the new waterfront developments, some of Abu Dhabi's best food is still downtown, in the older parts of the city, and that especially goes for kunafa. Several of the city's kunafa spots downtown have been serving the same sweet, cheese-and-syrup dessert for over 35 years, making them some of the oldest continuously running food institutions in Abu Dhabi. If you want a taste of the city before the islands and the theme parks arrived, that's where to find it. Check out Al Aqssa Sweets at Salam Street,Tourist Club, Al Zahiyah or at Khalidya branch.