LuLu Exchange marks 17 years in the UAE, celebrating customers and communities

Celebration brings together customers, employees, partners and senior leadership
LuLu Exchange celebrated 17 years of operations in the UAE at Al Wahda Mall in Abu Dhabi, where the company opened its first Customer Engagement Centre in 2009. Returning to where its UAE journey began, the celebration brought together customers, employees, partners and senior leadership to recognise the people and relationships that have shaped the company’s growth over the years.
Over the past 17 years, LuLu Exchange has grown its presence across the UAE while remaining closely connected to the customers and communities it serves. Today, its network spans 170+ Customer Engagement Centres across the UAE, complemented by digital services through the LuLu Money App.
Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director, LuLu Financial Holdings, said: “Seventeen years of LuLu Exchange in the UAE reflect the trust that customers, employees and partners have placed in us throughout our journey. The UAE has been central to our growth, and we are grateful to everyone who has been part of this journey. As we look ahead, our focus remains on strengthening these relationships while continuing to invest in innovation and digital capabilities that make financial services more accessible, convenient and relevant to the communities we serve.”
At the heart of the anniversary was a recognition of the people who have been part of this journey. Employees who have completed 17 years of service with LuLu Exchange were honoured for their dedication and contribution to the organisation, while long-standing customers were recognised for their continued trust in the brand.
Thampi Sudarsanan, Chief Executive Officer, LuLu Exchange UAE, said: “This milestone belongs to the customers and people who have been part of LuLu Exchange over the past 17 years. As we continue to strengthen our presence across the UAE, our commitment remains to deliver dependable, customer-focused remittance and foreign exchange services, while serving our customers seamlessly across both physical and digital channels.”
The anniversary celebration also featured the ceremonial handover of a Livan X6 Pro to a winner of the LuLu Exchange x Livan Kickoff and Drive Away Radio Campaign. The winner earned the prize after taking part in Channel 4 Radio’s on-air promotion. The ceremonial key was presented by Narayan Pradhan, Director, Group Operations & HR; Thampi Sudarsanan, Chief Executive Officer, LuLu Exchange UAE; and Shaiju Mohandas, Deputy CEO, LuLu Exchange UAE. Another highlight of the event was LuLu Money presenting a signed official Argentina jersey to a lucky winner.
Since its inception, LuLu Exchange has steadily expanded its presence across remittance and foreign exchange, anchored in customer service, accessibility and dependable financial solutions. As it enters its next chapter, the company remains focused on deepening the relationships and trust built over the past 17 years, while continuing to evolve how it serves the changing needs of customers and communities across the UAE.