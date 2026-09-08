LuLu Exchange marks 17 years in the UAE, celebrating customers and communities

Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director, LuLu Financial Holdings, said: “Seventeen years of LuLu Exchange in the UAE reflect the trust that customers, employees and partners have placed in us throughout our journey. The UAE has been central to our growth, and we are grateful to everyone who has been part of this journey. As we look ahead, our focus remains on strengthening these relationships while continuing to invest in innovation and digital capabilities that make financial services more accessible, convenient and relevant to the communities we serve.”