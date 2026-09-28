“The additional service strengthens connectivity through Abu Dhabi, creating more seamless access to destinations across the Middle East and Europe, while making it easier for travellers to experience Abu Dhabi and discover everything the emirate has to offer as part of their journey.”

“We have now double dailies to almost all destinations in Europe, and that's only possible because we have the A321LRs,” he said. Etihad expects to end the year with around 140 aircraft, up from about 70 in 2022. “We're really proud of that,” Neves said. “In four years we doubled the number of aircraft.”

The airline is also continuing to add aircraft to support its expansion. Neves said Etihad expected to receive around 15 aircraft in the second half of the year, with the majority narrow-body aircraft and several Airbus A350 wide-bodies.

“July this year we had 17 per cent more capacity than July last year,” Neves said. “We made more money July this year than July last year.” He said August was slightly weaker because of higher fuel prices, but described July and August as “very good” months for the airline.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.