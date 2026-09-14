“Jet fuel keeps me awake”: Etihad CEO warns higher fuel costs could hit airfares next year

“If you ask me, what is my thinking right now in terms of risk challenge? It’s what’s going to happen with the average fare next year because of jet fuel price,” he said.

“So we compete a lot, right? And every time you compete a lot, the competition level is high. You cannot pass on prices as easy as you are in other markets.”

He said the key question for Etihad is now what happens to the average fare next year if jet fuel prices remain elevated, particularly as airlines across the Gulf, Europe and the US compete heavily for passengers.

“We had the situation about six months ago, right? And jet fuel went back to 110 in July, so it’s going to come back. It’s not sustainable, right? So it’s just volatility because of the situation, the global situation.”

“I hope jet fuel price goes back to normal levels,” he said. “The forward curve is saying that the jet fuel forward curve is not great, but it’s not as bad as the jet fuel right now.”

Jet fuel was around $170 a barrel, according to the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) jet fuel monitor, according to Neves, who said the crack spread — the difference between the price of crude oil and refined products such as jet fuel — was also high.

“Elasticity plays,” he said. However, he cautioned against trying to predict exactly how the market will respond, saying conditions can change quickly, as airlines experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Neves said that will depend partly on how much pricing power individual airlines have. Stronger airlines could benefit if fares rise, while weaker carriers that cannot generate enough demand could come under greater pressure.

“I hope jet fuel price goes back to normal levels,” he said, adding that the current situation was not sustainable. He said the forward curve suggested prices could eventually ease, although the airline still has to manage the impact of current prices.

Etihad is partly protected by fuel hedging, but it remains exposed to movements in the market. Neves said the current fuel environment is being driven by a wider global situation, rather than the Middle East alone, pointing to developments in Russia and Ukraine as factors that are also affecting oil prices.

In July, Etihad had 17 per cent more capacity than in July 2025, while the airline also made more money that month than it did in July last year.

Etihad is now operating 320 flights a day, which Neves said is 20 per cent more than last year. The airline spent the first three months of the year gradually bringing capacity back, moving through 30 per cent, 40 per cent and 70 per cent levels before reaching 100 per cent capacity by July.

“I understand countries take time to remove travel advisories,” Neves said. But he believes travellers are increasingly making their own decisions based on the experiences of friends and other passengers who have already travelled to the UAE.

Etihad’s flights from Europe to the UAE are full, while its services from the US are also performing strongly, said the CEO. The airline is preparing to launch Calgary as it continues rebuilding and expanding its network.

The expansion is also creating jobs. Etihad hired more than 600 people during March, April and May, including pilots and cabin crew, and Neves said the airline expects to add another 600 employees during the second half of the year.

The airline is using the A321LR to help increase frequencies as well as serve longer routes. Neves said Etihad now has double-daily services to almost all destinations in Europe, while Bangkok has reached five flights a day.

The aircraft arriving now are also helping Etihad prepare for another phase of growth, with China and Africa set to be major areas of focus next year. “Everywhere is important, but we stagger the growth so that we can focus,” Neves said. “So next year is China and Africa.”

Etihad spends about $2 billion a year on new aircraft, while its annual fuel bill is also around $2 billion, Neves said. "Whenever SAF is available, and whenever SAF is is at the right market price, we we can buy it," said the aviation veteran.

“The most important thing I can do is to invest in new aircraft type to burn less fuel per flight per hour,” he said, adding that new-generation aircraft can use about 20 per cent less fuel per passenger.

Several of the incoming narrow-bodies will be A321LRs, which have become an important part of Etihad’s network strategy. And for Etihad investing in newer-generation aircraft that consume less fuel is a more immediate and practical route to improving efficiency.

Around 15 aircraft are due to arrive in the second half of this year. The majority are narrow-body aircraft, while the airline is also expecting A350s and other wide-body aircraft.

“In four years we doubled the number of aircraft,” Neves said. “We’re really proud of that. I don’t know any other airline in the world our size that has doubled in four years.”

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.