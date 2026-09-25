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Why Qatar Airways is sending some of its pilots to Rwanda

Iran war and soaring fuel costs accelerate airline's retirement of older A330 jets

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
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Why Qatar Airways is sending some of its pilots to Rwanda
RwandAir

Qatar Airways has retired its remaining Airbus A330 passenger aircraft and is sending some of its A330-trained pilots to Rwanda’s national carrier as the Iran war continues to disrupt Gulf aviation and drive up fuel costs.

The airline says it is offering just over a dozen Qatar Airways staff voluntary short-term secondments with RwandAir.

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The move gives pilots trained on the A330 a chance to keep flying while also supporting RwandAir’s operations.

“A group of Qatar Airways A330 pilots are being offered a voluntary short-term secondment opportunity with RwandAir,” a Qatar Airways spokesperson said.

The airline did not disclose how long the secondments would last.

The arrangement comes as Qatar Airways accelerates the retirement of older, less fuel-efficient aircraft amid sharply higher fuel costs and continued aviation disruption across the region.

Jet fuel prices have roughly doubled since the Iran war began, putting additional pressure on airlines operating older aircraft.

Qatar Airways retires A330 fleet

Qatar Airways leased four Airbus A330 wide-body aircraft from Oman Air last year and had planned to operate them through 2026.

However, the aircraft never entered service with Qatar Airways, according to people familiar with the matter, Reuters reported. The airline has now fully retired its A330 passenger fleet.

RwandAir acquired one of the aircraft earlier this year.

Two A330S parked in Doha and leased by Qatar Airways from aircraft lessor Jetran are expected to be returned to the lessor in October.

A Qatar Airways spokesperson said regularly reviewing the fleet and replacing older aircraft with newer and more efficient models was part of the airline’s normal operations.

The airline expects to receive 138 new aircraft over the next five years.

Between September 2026 and the end of 2027 alone, Qatar Airways plans six aircraft exits and 19 new deliveries.

Iran war hits airline operations

The changes come as Gulf airlines continue to deal with the impact of the Iran war, including airspace restrictions, rerouting and significantly higher fuel costs.

Older aircraft such as the A330 are particularly exposed to high fuel prices because they are less fuel-efficient than newer-generation jets.

Qatar Airways continues to renew its fleet and has 410 aircraft on order from Airbus and Boeing as it prepares for longer-term growth.

The airline and RwandAir already have a longstanding partnership, including codeshare arrangements that connect passengers between Qatar Airways’ international network and destinations across Africa.

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