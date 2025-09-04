Qatar Airways to introduce 236-seat A321neo on regional routes by late 2025

Deployment marks a shift toward cost-efficient configurations for economy-heavy routes
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways is set to introduce the Airbus A321neo into its fleet, featuring a dense, all-economy-class layout with 236 seats. The new aircraft will begin operating on regional routes, offering increased capacity and operational efficiency.
According to AeroRoutes, the A321neo is scheduled to begin service in October and November 2025, serving destinations such as:
Doha – Madinah (from 16 Oct)
Doha – Multan, Peshawar, Sharjah (from 26 Oct)
Doha – Sialkot (from 3 Nov)
Doha – Tbilisi (starting 1 Jan 2026)
Simple Flying adds that this high-density configuration is intended for high-demand regional markets where premium cabin demand is low.
The A321neo will feature the Thales FlytEDGE system for in-flight entertainment, enabling both in-seat screens and device streaming. It also supports future integration with Starlink internet, aligning with Qatar Airways' digital ambitions.
This deployment marks a shift toward cost-efficient configurations for economy-heavy routes. Qatar Airways has placed orders for 50 A321-family aircraft in total (40 A321neos and 10 A321LRs), aimed at replacing older A320s and expanding regional operations.
