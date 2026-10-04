Why airplane mode? Air Arabia reveals what your phone does mid-flight

Airplane mode: More than just a routine pre-flight instruction
You hear it on almost every flight: please switch your phone to airplane mode.
It is one of those routine instructions passengers follow almost automatically. A quick tap, a familiar icon on the screen, and you are ready for take-off.
But have you ever wondered what your phone is actually doing while you are thousands of feet in the air? Why does it need to stop searching for a mobile network, even when you are nowhere near a phone tower?
The answer is more interesting than simply keeping your phone disconnected. From network searches and battery drain to possible interference with aircraft communications, there are several reasons behind that familiar pre-flight request.
Air Arabia recently took to social media to explain why airplane mode still matters — and what your phone is doing when you leave it switched off.
In a video advisory, an Air Arabia pilot explained that a mobile phone continues searching for a network while you are flying thousands of feet above the ground.
Switching on airplane mode stops the phone from searching for mobile networks and helps avoid unnecessary signals being transmitted during the flight.
The airline said the setting helps ensure onboard systems can operate smoothly throughout the journey.
But airplane mode does not mean you have to put your phone away.
Passengers can still use their devices to take photographs, watch downloaded movies and listen to music.
On aircraft offering Wi-Fi, passengers may also be able to reconnect to the aircraft's onboard network after enabling airplane mode, subject to the airline's rules.
Don’t worry, you can still use your phone to take photos, watch downloaded movies and listen to music. So, next time we ask you to switch your phone to airplane mode, simply switch it on. Enjoy your flight!Air Arabia
The answer is more complicated than the simple safety announcement suggests.
Restrictions on mobile phone use during flights date back decades. In the US, concerns initially centred on the possibility that signals from phones could interfere with aircraft electronic systems.
However, there is no evidence that an ordinary mobile phone has caused an aircraft to crash.
Tests carried out by US aviation authorities and Boeing in the early 1990s also found no interference problems from personal electronic devices during non-critical phases of flight.
Pilots have nevertheless reported occasional audible interference from transmitting mobile phones on aircraft radio systems. The sound has been compared with the interference heard when a CD skips.
Even a brief interruption could potentially make communication between pilots and air traffic control more difficult.
According to reports, there is also a simpler reason to switch to airplane mode: it helps save your phone’s battery.
At cruising altitude, your phone keeps searching for a mobile network, which can drain the battery without providing a reliable connection. It can also reduce pressure on ground-based mobile networks when hundreds of passengers are travelling over populated areas.
The arrival of 5G has added another layer to the debate. According to a BBC report, some aviation authorities and airport operators have raised concerns that parts of the 5G frequency spectrum are close to frequencies used by aircraft systems, particularly those that assist with navigation and landing.
The concern has been strongest around airports, where aircraft operate close to the ground and rely heavily on navigation systems. Different countries have adopted different approaches, with the European Union allowing regulated mobile connectivity on aircraft. Modern aircraft and telecommunications systems have also evolved, making interference increasingly rare.
For most passengers, probably not much. But the rule is less about one phone suddenly putting an aircraft at risk and more about reducing possible sources of interference and keeping communication between pilots and air traffic control clear, particularly during critical stages of the flight.
There is also another reason airlines may prefer passengers to keep their phones off the mobile network: cabin comfort.
With many airlines now offering onboard Wi-Fi, passengers can still stay connected without using traditional mobile networks. But imagine hundreds of people making phone calls at the same time.
The cabin could quickly become a lot noisier, while cabin crew would have to work around passengers on calls when serving meals and drinks.
So, airplane mode is not simply about what one phone might do. It is also about keeping the cabin orderly, communications clear and flight operations running smoothly.
The next time you hear that familiar request before take-off, there is no need to put your phone away. Just switch on airplane mode, connect to approved onboard services if available, and enjoy the flight.