Regional tensions continue to disrupt some services as airlines review schedules, routes
Dubai: Flying from the UAE today? Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai and Air Arabia are operating a mix of scheduled services and cancellations, while several international carriers continue to suspend Dubai flights amid the ongoing regional security situation.
Some Dubai and Abu Dhabi routes remain operational, but individual flights are being cancelled, delayed or diverted. Airlines are also continuing to review their Middle East schedules as tensions surrounding the US-Iran conflict remain high.
For passengers, the message remains the same: check your individual flight status before setting out for the airport, even if your route is showing as scheduled.
Flight operations across the UAE have largely normalised, but passengers flying today should still check their individual flight status before leaving for the airport, as delays and cancellations continue on some services.
The return of Air France services to Dubai and Riyadh also signals a gradual restoration of international capacity, although several global carriers continue to keep some Middle East routes suspended.
Before you travel: Check your airline’s website or app for the latest flight status and schedule updates.
Regional tensions remain high despite efforts to keep key shipping routes open.
US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper said the Strait of Hormuz had been cleared of mines laid by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, describing the operation as a major milestone in keeping key oil shipping lanes open.
The operation supported more than 1,500 vessels carrying 750 million barrels of oil, involving more than 20 warships and hundreds of aircraft.
However, commercial traffic through the strait remains below normal levels, while the wider security situation continues to create uncertainty for airlines operating in and around the Gulf.
In Tehran, Qatar's Prime Minister met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday as diplomatic efforts continue, while Washington has signalled a tougher position, including the possibility of sanctions on Chinese banks over dealings with Iran.
For UAE travellers, developments around the Strait of Hormuz remain important because further escalation could affect regional transport and airline operations.
Flight status alert: Check your airline’s official website or app for the latest updates before travelling.
Etihad Airways said services between Abu Dhabi and Bahrain are mostly operating normally, although individual flights have been affected.
EY647 has arrived.
EY641 is scheduled to operate.
EY645 is scheduled to operate.
EY653 on the Abu Dhabi-Kuwait route has departed.
EY857 from Abu Dhabi to Sochi on August 26 diverted to Istanbul because of the closure of Sochi airport.
The return EY858 service from Sochi to Abu Dhabi was consequently delayed.
Etihad advises passengers to check their individual flight status before travelling, as schedules can change at short notice.
Emirates has also reported a mix of cancellations and scheduled services.
Dubai-Bahrain:
EK835 – cancelled
EK837 – cancelled
EK839 – scheduled
Dubai-Kuwait:
EK857 – scheduled
Dubai to London Gatwick
EK009 - delayed
Passengers are advised to check Emirates' latest official updates before travelling.
FZ041 – Dubai to Muscat: cancelled
The airline is advising passengers departing Dubai to allow at least four hours before departure, complete online check-in where available and check their flight status before travelling.
Air Arabia has cancelled several services from the UAE:
G9068 – Sharjah to Kuwait
G9124 – Sharjah to Kuwait
G9107 – Sharjah to Bahrain
3L020 – Abu Dhabi to Kuwait
Passengers should check their booking and the latest airline updates before travelling to the airport.
Several other flights listed at Dubai International Airport have also been delayed or cancelled.
KQ311 – Dubai to Nairobi: cancelled
SG5156 – Dubai to Amritsar: cancelled
SG5023 – Dubai to Mumbai: delayed
WY604 – Dubai to Muscat: delayed
PK284 – Dubai to Peshawar: delayed
IX748 – Dubai to Kannur: delayed
Several international airlines continue to adjust their Middle East operations.
Air Canada: Dubai services suspended until mid-January 2027.
British Airways: Services to Dubai, Tel Aviv, Bahrain and Amman suspended until October 25.
Singapore Airlines: Dubai services suspended until October 24.
KLM: Services to Dubai, Riyadh and Dammam suspended until September 6.
Philippine Airlines: Dubai services suspended until October 2.
Lufthansa and Swiss: Dubai services suspended until September 13.
Turkish Airlines: Services to Abu Dhabi and Dubai have resumed, while flights to Iran remain suspended.
The different timelines underline the fact that airline schedules are being reviewed individually according to each carrier's assessment of the operating environment.
The continuing regional security situation is prompting airlines to reassess routes, schedules and aircraft operations.
The situation around the Strait of Hormuz is another factor, with restrictions on shipping adding to broader regional uncertainty.
As a result, a flight that appears as scheduled can still be subject to a last-minute delay, diversion or cancellation depending on developments.
For passengers, the most reliable information is therefore the status of their specific flight number, rather than simply checking whether their route is operating.
There is another issue UAE travellers need to factor in: Dubai's airports are getting busier as the summer travel period winds down.
Dubai authorities are increasing operational readiness across airport platforms and checkpoints as residents and visitors return from their summer holidays.
Passengers travelling through Dubai should therefore allow additional time for road traffic, check-in, security and immigration, particularly during busy departure periods.
If you are flying from the UAE today:
Check your flight: Look up the specific flight number before leaving home, even if it was previously confirmed.
Arrive early: Allow at least three hours before departure, or earlier if your airline advises it.
Flying flydubai? Allow at least four hours when departing Dubai, in line with the airline's guidance.
Check in online: Complete online check-in where available.
Allow extra time: Factor in traffic, check-in, security and immigration.
Keep your phone updated: Make sure your contact details are current with the airline so you receive disruption alerts.
Expect changes: Delays, cancellations and schedule changes can happen at short notice.
Use official channels: Check your airline and airport's latest updates before travelling.